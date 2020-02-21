East Carolina made it through college baseball’s opening weekend and a midweek game at Campbell on Wednesday without any schedule changes, but this weekend’s series against Georgia Southern needed to be adjusted.
Snow and cold temperatures in the area eliminated the chance to play Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium, setting up the No. 21 Pirates (3-1) and Georgia Southern (3-1) for a Saturday doubleheader at noon and the series finale Sunday at 2 p.m. Weather forecasts call for sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday.
ECU softball’s Pirate Invitational including visitors Pittsburgh, Towson and Massachusetts also was modified, pushing all games to Saturday and Sunday.
The Pirates and Eagles are both coming off midweek baseball defeats. Georgia Southern fell 4-3 to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, and ECU lost 7-2 to Campbell.
Junior right-hander Trystan Kimmel has made a relief appearance in three of the Pirates’ four contests, posting a 3.86 ERA in 2.1 innings. He was the first reliever Wednesday in a game that saw starter Elijah Gill charged three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings.
Starters Tyler Smith and Jake Kuchmaner each recorded a pitching victory last weekend in a sweep over William & Mary. Smith went five scoreless frames and struck out six batters.
WEEKEND WATCH
Jason Swan, Georgia Southern: Stolen bases played a role in the Eagles finishing with a 35-24 record last season, and they are 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts this year. Swan is 3-for-3 already after going 16-of-17 a year ago. The junior first baseman hit sixth in the team’s batting order against Georgia Tech.
East Carolina, Kuchmaner: The American Athletic Conference preseason pitcher of the year was limited to 31 pitches last Sunday. He was solid in his season debut after dealing with preseason arm soreness, throwing two scoreless innings with no hits allowed, a walk and two strikeouts.