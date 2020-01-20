When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, many grieved the loss of a legend of the civil rights era.
Fifty-two years later, the legacy of Dr. King continues and has taken many forms throughout history, including on the basketball court.
It took six years for the National Basketball Association to see its first black player, Earl Lloyd, who suited up for the Washington Capitols on Oct. 31, 1950. Lloyd, like King, was a trailblazer in the sports world, taking on the tumultuous task of integrating into what was, at the time, an all-white league. King and Lloyd both helped pave the way for black players on the hardwood in their own ways and helped create the unique culture of basketball today, a culture in which all races participate and hold many positions from player to general manager.
The same is true at the high school level, particularly in eastern North Carolina, where King’s legacy is honored each year with numerous events on the holiday.
“(His impact) was gigantic,” Ayden-Grifton boys’ basketball coach John Moye said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today here at Ayden-Grifton if it wasn’t for Dr. King. He paved the way for minorities and African Americans to be able to have equal rights and equal opportunities. It’s just a blessing to be able to give back to these kids in the way I feel that he would have wanted us to do it.
“Overall, it’s not a black or white thing, it’s a people thing. It’s about giving back to the community and giving back to these kids in the way I’m able to, which is a real blessing.”
Kinston High School hosted its annual event in honor of King Saturday, while Farmville Central will hold an event of its own tonight.
“It’s great to be able to go out and enjoy those events,” Moye said. “We go out there and know that a lot of those things are possible through him, and we can honor him through having some great basketball games. Playing on the holiday isn’t something we take lightly or take for granted. We appreciate everything he did for us as African Americans and people as a whole. It’s just a blessing to be able to do this and show our respect to him.”
The lessons and traits exuded from King not only take hold on the court, but also in life itself.
When asked trait of King’s he believes he can best teach his players, D.H. Conley girls’ basketball coach Shawn Moore had a quick response.
“His leadership and his willingness to not settle and give up,” Moore said. “When things got tough, he could have just said, ‘I’ll quit.’ He didn’t quit. He fought for what he believed in. It can be equality or anything in life, but what he did can teach anyone of any race that if you don’t quit, you can achieve any goal you want to reach. I loved his drive for accomplishing and fighting for what he believed in.”
Kylah Silver, a point guard for Moore’s girls team, also weighed in on what trait she believed to be most relatable to the game she loves.
“I’d say it’s self-confidence,” Silver said. “Dr. King’s lessons helped me become more confident in myself by stepping up and being an example to others on and off the court. I’ve become a better leader and and feel better about myself as a person for doing that. He showed me that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”
King’s legacy is sure to continue in the future, and his teachings look to inspire future generations to uphold those values.
“If we in the United States can just stay together and bond together, showing our love for one another as mankind and as human beings, then we can be so much better and so much stronger,” Moye said. “We can be what Dr. King wanted us to be, just one body working together in unison.”