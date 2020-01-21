New East Carolina cornerback Isaiah Kemp joined the Pirates as a walk-on traditional transfer and will sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules, East Carolina media relations director Tom McClellan confirmed Tuesday morning, but Kemp can practice with the Pirates including during upcoming spring drills.
Kemp was recently added to the ECU roster as a transfer from Duke, where he redshirted and played in one game against Alabama in his initial collegiate season. He is a redshirt freshman this year and would be a sophomore eligible for game competition for the Pirates in 2021.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder was a consensus three-star recruit out of Wilmington Hoggard High School, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 68 cornerback in the country. He also had offers from ECU, Georgia, N.C. State and Mississippi State while at Hoggard.
Other East Carolina roster additions for the spring semester included freshman receiver Terrance Copper Jr., and all of the 10 players who signed as early enrollees in December did indeed enroll in January. They were: Eric Doctor (inside linebacker, Edgewater (Fla.) High School); Henry Garrison (defensive line, Nassau (N.Y.) Community College); Rahjai Harris (running back, Byrnes (S.C.) HS); Teylor Jackson (inside linebacker, Woodson (D.C.) HS); Luke Larsen (punter, St. Bernard's (Australia) College); J'Vian McCray (defensive line, West Brunswick HS); Elijah Robinson (defensive line, Louisburg College); Jason Romero (defensive line, Scotland County HS); Walt Stribling (offensive line, Fluvanna (Va.) HS) and Teagan Wilk (defensive back, Berwick (Pa.) HS).