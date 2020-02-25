A key to Jayden Gardner tying his season-high with 29 points Sunday in a 67-63 victory over Temple was that he scored eight during the first six minutes of the game.
After a total of eight points in the first half of the previous three contests combined, the Pirates' 6-foot-7 crafty forward had 17 points and seven rebounds during the first 20 minutes versus the Owls. He had a few putbacks after offensive rebounds and took advantage of good positioning and ball movement for a slew of layups, which helped the Pirates lead for the entire first half.
"It's nice because my last two first halves were pedestrian," said Gardner, the American Athletic Conference's leading scorer, who is tied for 25th in the nation at 20.2 points per game. "I got off to slow starts and had to get going in the second half, so it's nice to see the ball go in the basket both halves. It leads to a big game and I can help my teammates out."
The sophomore Wake Forest native finished 13-of-24 from the field. He was 3-of-5 from the free throw line.
Second on ECU in scoring Sunday was J.J. Miles with 11 points. Tristen Newton had 10 points, six rebounds and a critical block during the final minutes of a back-and-forth second half.
Pirate coach Joe Dooley added that many players needed to step up behind Gardner to knock off the Owls and stop a three-game losing streak in timely fashion this late in the season.
"We already know what we are going to get from (Gardner), which is a terrific effort, but I thought a guy like Miles James hadn't been playing any and he pops up and gives you seven points in 17 good minutes," said Dooley, who said before Tuesday's practice that veteran guard Tyrie Jackson is still banged up and questionable heading into the South Florida game for Wednesday. "We were fortunate that Miles stepped up. ... His attitude has been great and it was cool to see him get rewarded. He had seven points, but more importantly, I thought he moved the ball and defended and did his job."
Gardner has scored 29 points three times this year, the other two coming Jan. 1 at Wichita State and Jan. 29 versus Houston.
East Carolina (11-17, 5-10) at South Florida (11-16, 4-10), 7 p.m.
How to watch: ESPN3.
Why to watch: The Pirates entered Tuesday night ahead of both four-win USF and four-win Tulane in the league standings, so this game is important for ECU to hold its ground in the first of a three-game end to the regular season. The bottom six teams in the American standings all have four, five or six league victories. ECU beat USF 62-59 in Minges Coliseum on Jan. 7.
Matchup to watch: Dooley said points in the paint are important when facing the Bulls, who can create easy shots on drives by lead guards David Collins and Laquincy Rideau. USF had a 30-26 edge in points in the paint over ECU in Minges in the Pirates' victory.
"The way that Rideau and Collins can get going downhill, it puts you in rotation and obviously can get you in foul trouble," Dooley said.