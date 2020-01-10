Tulsa began its American Athletic Conference basketball schedule with a 70-44 victory against Temple, then lost 75-44 at Cincinnati. The Bearcats started with a 16-point victory over Connecticut, then lost at Tulane before beating Tulsa.
Early results in AAC play have indicated possible season-long parity, including that half of the league's 12 teams started 1-1 in American action. That group includes East Carolina (7-8, 1-1), which is on a solid wave of momentum, has optimism and is looking to take out talented SMU (12-2, 2-0) next.
"When you look at some of the RPIs, you have Houston and obviously SMU and Memphis and Wichita State off to a great start, and I think there a lot of teams in the middle that could really kind of muddy things up," said Pirate coach Joe Dooley, whose team has the American's leading scorer in forward Jayden Gardner (21.4 points per game), and freshman guard Brandon Suggs is next on ECU with a 9.7 scoring average. "We are gaining on it, but we have a long way to go. I think our young guys are getting a lot of experience and starting to see some things they hadn't seen. We just have to get older and develop these guys."
Wichita hosted Memphis in a battle of Top 25 teams Thursday night, and the Shockers won 76-67 for an eight-game win streak and 2-0 league record. They defeated ECU 75-69 on Jan. 1.
"Home court is everything, because it is hard to win on the road in this league," Gardner said. "When you win your home games and steal some of the away games is when you know you are a really good team."
SMU (12-2, 2-0) at East Carolina (7-8, 1-1), 2 p.m.
How to watch: ESPNU.
Why to watch: After winning its final four in December and beating South Florida 62-59 on Tuesday, ECU is aiming for its sixth straight win in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates started 8-0 at home during the 2016-17 campaign, when the team finished with a 15-18 record. SMU's losses this year are to Georgetown and Georgia, which happened in consecutive outings early in December. The Bulldogs beat SMU 87-85 in double overtime in Athens, Ga.
Matchup to watch: The Mustangs like to have all five players on the court able to play on the perimeter. Defensive improvements have been instrumental in ECU's recent success, yet SMU comes to Greenville with a balanced and unique offense. Four players are averaging between 13.0 and 17.0 points per game.
"It's five-out and you have to be able to guard multiple positions and guard multiple different ways," Gardner said. "They have a lot of tall guards and tall forwards."