If too many 3-pointers swished through the Minges Coliseum hoops Saturday for East Carolina’s basketball team, too many bounced out or sometimes missed the rim entirely Wednesday night.
ECU was cooled off, falling 65-49 to Tulsa to stop the Pirates’ six-game home winning streak in their first Minges defeat since Dec. 3 versus Coppin State. It also was ECU’s lowest scoring output of a campaign that quickly built steam since November, played in front of a season-high 5,332 fans in Minges.
The Pirates (8-9, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) finished 2-of-26 on 3-pointers versus the Golden Hurricane (11-6, 3-1), one game after beating SMU thanks to making 11-for-28 from the outside.
“We had some open looks and of the 24 misses, 15 of them had no chance of going in,” Pirate coach Joe Dooley said of his team, which was 6-1 in its last seven games. “We turned down open 3s in the first half and drove (the ball), and then all of the sudden, it was almost like an avalanche. We had bunch of them that weren’t even close. ... For the first time in a while, it also affected our defense.”
Tulsa turned a 30-30 halftime score into a 46-36 advantage with 11:27 remaining, often using missed shots by ECU to its advantage on the other end to build an insurmountable double-digit advantage.
Tyrie Jackson embodied the Pirates’ frustrating night of outside shooting. He was 0-for-12 from 3-point range.
“I go back to the story of a kid who missed his first 12 shots at Florida Gulf Coast, then hit a game-winner,” Dooley said. “Statistically, (Jackson) has made shots. ... It wasn’t just him, because you could say the other guys could have missed those. He was 0-for-12, but those other guys would have missed others. We just were out of sorts.”
Pirate star Jayden Gardner grabbed seven rebounds and scored 19 points thanks to making 13-of-14 free throws. He was 3-for-8 shooting from the field, missing his only 3-point attempt.
“Our transition offense was really off tonight,” he said. “We were hot against SMU with the 3-ball, and today we couldn’t hit any. That’s just the way basketball rolls, but you can’t let that decide the game.”
Tulsa junior guard Brandon Rachal, who played at LSU as a freshman and was recruited by ECU out of Pearl River (Miss.) Community College but chose the Hurricane, totaled 21 points with seven rebounds.
The Golden Hurricane made only three triples in improving to 21-3 all-time against East Carolina, finishing 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. It enjoyed a 36-20 advantage in points in the paint, getting 14 by Jeriah Horne and also eight points and 10 rebounds from fellow big man Martins Igbanu.
“They made some grown-men plays where they threw it inside or drove it downhill and got what they wanted,” Dooley said.
Rachal thrived despite being whistled for his second foul with 9:25 remaining in the first half and his team leading 21-17. Gardner finished with four fouls and Horne also had four, but no player fouled out.
In all, 21 fouls were called during the first 20 minutes and 19 more during the second half for a total of 40. There were 20 by each team.