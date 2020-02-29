East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin said after Friday night’s loss to Indiana that he wasn’t worried about the score as much as wanting his team to play better.
The Pirates did that Saturday and got a stellar relief outing by a freshman in C.J. Mayhue, yet Ole Miss and its trio of talented pitchers prevailed in a 2-1 victory by the Rebels (9-1) in a game between ranked teams with pressure moments, cold temperatures and 4,928 fans in attendance.
It was 2-1 after two innings.
Hurlers by both teams kept it 2-1 the rest of the way. No. 13 Ole Miss left 10 runners on base, and the 20th-ranked Pirates (7-3) stranded nine as they threatened throughout the night but ultimately couldn’t produce multiple runs versus the Rebels beginning with Gunnar Hoglund for six innings and then Max Cioffi for two and Braden Forsyth in the bottom of the ninth.
“The guy we faced tonight (Hoglund) turned down over $1 million to come to school and he’s real good, and I thought our guys competed,” Godwin said. “Our goal was to get him out by the sixth inning, so he was out of the game (after) the sixth inning, but Ole Miss’ bullpen just keep the game there. ... I thought our guys competed and we played a much better game (than in an 11-5 defeat to Indiana).”
Ole Miss and Indiana will play for the Keith LeClair Classic championship at 11 a.m.
Hoglund struck out eight Pirates and yielded an unearned run on five hits with a walk.
Most notable was the bottom of the fourth inning, when ECU ended up leaving the bases loaded. Singles by Christian Smallwood and Seth Caddell helped to fill the bags after a one-out intentional walk to pinch hitter Thomas Francisco. Hoglund then fanned Connor Norby and got Ryder Giles to chop a ground ball for the final out.
“We were great on the mound all day and just didn’t do enough at the plate to win it for us,” said Smallwood, who hit an RBI groundout in the first inning for a 1-0 Pirate lead. “They definitely had the momentum coming out of that (fourth) inning and their guy made some good pitches up there. Hats off to him. That’s one we would like to have next time.”
Mayhue was instrumental in keeping it a one-run deficit. The left-hander tossed 3.1 scoreless frames with six strikeouts, four of which came in succession, no walks and four hits allowed.
“To have a freshman out there in a crucial moment in a regional-type atmosphere, it’s going to pay dividends down the road,” Godwin said. “You just can’t draw that up like it was tonight in front of close to 5,000 people. I can’t say enough thanks for the fans who stood through or sat through the cold weather.”
Alec Burleson led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, but was left at first base after three straight outs. Giles reached second base on an error with two outs in the ninth before Forsyth retired Hoover with a groundout for his third save.
Tyler Smith (1-1) rode a high pitch count as ECU’s starter with five strikeouts and four walks in 3.2 innings. He threw 83 pitches and was charged with two runs on two hits before giving way to Mayhue. Matt Bridges didn’t allow a hit in the Rebel eighth or ninth.
Hoover and Zach Agnos each reached in the ECU first on an Ole Miss error, part of three total made by the Rebels.
Ole Miss then plated two runs in the second. Tim Elko hit an RBI double to score a runner from first base, and Jerrion Ealy’s sacrifice fly made it 2-1.
Indiana 5, High Point 1
The Hoosiers stayed hot at Clark-LeClair Stadium with a wire-to-wire win for a 2-0 record this weekend.
Indiana (6-2) scored in the bottom of the first inning and was up 2-1 when it added three key insurance runs in the seventh. After two errors Friday night versus ECU, the Hoosiers made three more Saturday in their victory.
Tommy Sommer nearly twirled a complete game, pitching 8.2 innings and giving up the lone run by HPU (5-6). He struck out five with three walks and yielded five hits.