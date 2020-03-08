A blowout loss by East Carolina basketball Sunday afternoon — losing 94-62 at UCF — on the final day of the regular season ensured the Pirates an 11th-place finish in the American Athletic Conference.
The Pirates (11-20) still went 5-13 in the AAC for a two-win improvement from last year. They were 1-11 in overall road games.
UCF (16-14, 7-11) built a double-digit lead late in the first half, going up 35-21 after a free throw by Collin Smith with 4:57 until halftime. It was 47-29 Knights at the half. The victors finished 15-of-29 from 3-point range for their season-high in 3s.
“We didn’t close out tight enough and they obviously got off to a good start and played with a lot of energy,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said during his postgame interview on the Pirate IMG Network “I think a lot of times when the ball goes in the basket, it gives you more energy. They kept shooting it.”
The American tournament begins Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, with the Pirates as the No. 11 seed in the final game Thursday night against No. 6 Memphis.
Tristen Newton scored 20 points and his 114 assists for the season established a new ECU freshman record. Jayden Gardner had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Baseball sweeps
East Carolina won a low-scoring baseball contest, 4-1, at Charlotte on Sunday for the Pirates to sweep the 49ers and extend their win streak to five games heading into a five-game week that will begin Tuesday versus Elon at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Coach Cliff Godwin earned his 213th career win, passing Keith LeClair for third all-time at ECU.
The No. 25 Pirates (12-3) won the first two games of the Charlotte series by a 29-9 combined score.
Jake Kuchmaner (4-0) pitched the first five innings, striking out five 49ers (8-8) with two walks and he yielded one run on five hits in 79 pitches. His season ERA is 0.60 in 15 innings.
C.J. Mayhue went 1.1 innings as the Pirates’ first reliever and he fanned one batter with one walk, giving him 18 strikeouts, five walks and a 0.00 ERA 13 innings into his freshman year. Matt Bridges struck out three in the final 2.2 frames for his second save.
ECU didn’t trail all weekend. Alec Burleson (2-for-4) hit a home run in the first inning, and it was 1-1 in the top of the fourth when Connor Norby sent a single into left field, scoring Bryson Worrell for the go-ahead run.
Softball out West
East Carolina’s softball team went 3-2 at the Bulldog Classic in Fresno, Calif., thanks to a 2-0 record Saturday and one more win Sunday.
The Pirates beat North Dakota State 8-6 on Sunday. ECU (14-9) led 5-0 after three runs in the top of the second. Chandley Garner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.
Burgess’ first win
Kirstin Burgess recorded her first victory as East Carolina interim women’s tennis coach Friday with a 4-0 Pirate win at UNC Wilmington.
Taking the doubles point required a 7-6 victory from Lisa Hofbauer and Sibel Tanik from the top position. At No. 3, ECU’s tandem of Michelle Ncube and Hanna Axelsson scored a 7-5 win.
“The doubles point proved absolutely critical,” Burgess said in a release. “The wind made things really hard and we came from behind a few times to get the momentum heading into singles.”
The Pirates (6-7) lost 4-1 at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
Streak stopped
A large deficit in draw controls cost the East Carolina women’s lacrosse team in an 11-8 loss to Army on Saturday in Johnson Stadium.
ECU saw its program-record five-game winning streak come to an end in a match that Army (7-0) led 3-0 before the hosts had an offensive possession. Army finished with a 31-21 edge in shots and a dominant 16-4 lead at the draw circle.
Caroline Kimel scored two goals for the Pirates (5-2).
PCC wins by 24 runs
The Pitt Community College softball team’s home sweep over Fayetteville Tech on Saturday included a 26-2 victory. Game 2 was a 9-1 win by PCC (6-1).
Six different Bulldogs had multi-RBI performances in Game 1. Alexis Phillips hit a home run as part of her 4-for-5 outing with five runs scored and five RBIs.
PCC’s baseball weekend began by losing both Saturday games at Brunswick CC, but the Bulldogs salvaged a 7-6 victory Sunday to get back to a winning record at 10-9 (4-5 in Region X).
In basketball, PCC’s season ended at the Region X tournament with a 93-91 defeat to Wake Tech. The Bulldogs routed Vance-Granville 73-50 in their tourney opener.
Pitt trailed by as many as 21 points versus Wake Tech before rallying for a comeback attempt. Matisse Edwards racked up 32 points for the Bulldogs, who finished 20-11.
High schools
Baseball J.H. Rose 12, Nash Central 0
The Rose baseball team ran its season record to 3-0 on Saturday in a blowout win on the road.
Left-hander Lee Watson threw six no-hit innings and struck out seven to lay the groundwork for the victory. At the plate, Wade Jarman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Danny Sadler was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and Jackson Pyles was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Rose hosts New Bern on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOFTBALL Hope 4, Chicod 0
Olivia Hadnott fired a perfect game last week, striking out 16 Chicod batters along the way.
Mia Trueblood, Saylor Whitley, Ava Gaddis and Lena Zurface had hits.
BASEBALL Hope 2, Chicod 0
The Mustangs won their opener thanks to pitcher Riley Treadaway’s dominant performance.
He tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Picking up hits were Nate Eason and Ryan Johnson.