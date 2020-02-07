East Carolina freshman guard Tristen Newton couldn’t explain exactly why the Pirates didn’t play with full passion or energy for all of Thursday night’s loss in Minges Coliseum, but he said it played a factor in ECU’s 68-64 defeat to last-place UCF.
Pirate coach Joe Dooley then added during his postgame news conference there no is excuse for not giving full effort for an entire game.
“If you’re not motivated during times of the game, then you shouldn’t play,” Dooley said. “That’s the way I feel about it. We played harder in practice (Wednesday) than we did for (the game), because we played hard and up to our ability for about six minutes. That was really disappointing.”
ECU led for only 2:46 of the 40 minutes.
The Knights were up by three points at halftime and they stormed the Pirates from there to build a 17-point advantage with 5:17 remaining. ECU responded with a final rally, cutting the deficit to 66-62 during the final minute, but another costly sequence for the Pirates came when they failed to box out 6-foot-4 guard Matt Milon on his free throw and Milon grabbed his own rebound after his second miss at the 24-second mark. Two made free throws by Dazon Ingram then made it 68-62.
“I don’t know what it was,” Newton said of East Carolina’s roller-coaster of a game. “It was a whole team effort, not just individuals. ... We all just have to pick it up.”
The Pirates’ next chance to win is against Tulane on Saturday in another contest that will affect the bottom-third of the American Athletic Conference standings.
East Carolina (9-14, 3-7) at Tulane (10-12, 2-8), 6 p.m.
How to watch: ESPNU.
Why to watch: This game will be costly for the loser. A Tulane loss would keep it alone at the very bottom of the AAC standings, while a Pirate defeat would create a tie with ECU and others for last place. History is on East Carolina’s side, having won six straight over the Green Wave in New Orleans and also beating Tulane 81-62 in Minges Coliseum earlier this season.
Matchup to watch: ECU’s win against Tulane on Jan. 25 was one of its most thorough performances of the year. Look for Tulane to be more aware this time of J.J. Miles, who already enjoyed a breakout performance against the Wave when he went 7-for-9 from 3-point range for all of his 21 points in the Pirate victory.