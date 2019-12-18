10:20 a.m.
Tight end Shane Calhoun signed with East Carolina, giving the Pirates a desired number of 25 recruits for their recruiting class.
Check back this afternoon for more updates and video. Coach Mike Houston will hold his news conference at 2 p.m. A fan event begins at 5:30 at the Murphy Center.
ECU SIGNEES
QB -- Mason Garcia, Ryan Stubblefield, Taji Hudson
RB -- Rahjai Harris, Keaton Mitchhell
WR -- Tyler Savage
TE -- Shane Calhoun
OL -- Jaquaez Powell, Isaiah Foote, Walt Stribling
DL -- Henry Garrison, Jason Romero, Xavier McIver, J’Vian McCray, D'Anta Johnson, Suirad Ware, Elijah Robinson
LB -- Eric Doctor, Teylor Jackson
DB -- Teagan Wilk, CJ Crump, Nasir Clerk, Sean Tucker, David Laney
P -- Luke Larsen
9:34 a.m.
East Carolina football won a Wednesday recruiting battle, picking up one of its desired signatures from a junior college defensive lineman in 6-foot-7, 275-pounder Henry Garrison from Nassau (N.Y.) Community College. Garrison visited both ECU and Tulsa in December and was not verbally committed heading into Wednesday.
ECU has not officially announced only tight end Shane Calhoun among its prospects previously verbally committed.
The Pirates entered national signing day with 22 verbal commits, including Calhoun, and in addition they signed punter Luke Larsen plus defensive linemen Garrison and Suirad Ware from Highland Springs (Va.) High School.
8:51 a.m.
East Carolina reached 20 official signees with the addition of 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman Suirad Ware from Highland Springs (Va.) High School. He was not one of the 22 public verbally committed players going into Wednesday.
ECU's highest-rated commit, talented 6-4 dual threat quarterback Mason Garcia, signed earlier the morning. Also two other QBs as expected.
The Pirates haven't announced either junior college defensive linemen Darius Shipp (ECU, Western Kentucky) or 6-foot-7 end Henry Garrison (ECU, Tulsa). They are the main two players linked to ECU expected to choose between schools on signing day.
8:15 a.m.
Quarterback Mason Garcia from Myrtle Beach, S.C., was East Carolina's 13th official signee Wednesday morning. He was the Pirates' most highly rated verbal commitment.
Reminder that coach Mike Houston will hold his recruiting class news conference at 2 p.m.
8:03 a.m.
Most of East Carolina's signees during the first hour came from defensive players. Nothing official yet on quarterback Mason Garcia.
ECU's first 10 signees: Punter Luke Larsen, defensive end Jason Romero, linebacker Teylor Jackson, quarterback Taji Hudson, running back Keaton Mitchell, DL Xavier McIver, offensive lineman Isaiah Foote, cornerback CJ Crump, LB Eric Doctor, DL J’Vian McCray.
7:38 a.m.
Following punter Luke Larsen, a first wave of signatures to East Carolina included Scotland County High School defensive end Jason Romero and Teylor Jackson (Washington, D.C.) listed as a linebacker recruit for the Pirates.
ECU's first five signees: Larsen, Romero, Jackson, quarterback Taji Hudson, running back Keaton Mitchell.
7:08 a.m.
Punter Luke Larsen from Melbourne, Australia, was the first prospect to sign with East Carolina on college football national signing day, making it official shortly after 7 a.m.
This also could help the Pirates get to a full slate of 25 signatures today.
ECU's most intrigue for the rest of the day will likely come with decisions to make by junior college defensive linemen Darius Shipp (ECU, Western Kentucky) and 6-foot-7 end Henry Garrison (ECU, Tulsa).
Pirate coach Mike Houston is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to talk about his team's recruiting class. There also is a fan event at 5:30 at the Murphy Center.
Previous story
East Carolina football was at 22 firm public commitments from college football prospects, which has the Pirates on track to sign a top-three class in the American Athletic Conference, and official signatures could grow to 24 or maybe a full 25 on the early signing period national signing day.
ECU has targeted junior college defensive linemen in hopes of adding to its final December tally, mainly in Northeast Mississippi Community College tackle Darius Shipp and 6-foot-7 end Henry Garrison from Nassau (N.Y.) CC. Shipp is set to likely choose between Western Kentucky and the Pirates, and Garrison has received strong interest from ECU and Tulsa.
The Pirates (4-8 last season) were behind Cincinnati with the No. 2 class in the American, according to the 247Sports composite rankings on Tuesday. The top five in the AAC were Cincy, ECU, Tulane, UCF and Memphis.
At the top of East Carolina’s commit list, in terms of recruiting ranking, is quarterback Mason Garcia from Myrtle Beach, S.C. The 6-4 signal-caller verbally committed to the Pirates during the summer and has reported offers from other AAC and North Carolina schools, including Appalachian State, Charlotte and Cincinnati.
Garcia is at the Shrine Bowl of The Carolinas All-Star event this week, along with fellow Pirate commits and South Carolina natives in running back Rahjai Harris and defensive tackle Xavier McIver.
Additions of Garrison, Shipp or any other defensive linemen would add to an ECU group that already includes commitments McIver, Shrine Bowl selection J’Vian McCray (West Brunswick High School), Elijah Robinson (Louisburg College), Jason Romero (Scotland County) and D’Anta Johnson from Dinwiddie (Va.) HS.
Three of East Carolina’s four starting D-linemen were seniors this year. Also, notable freshmen Traveon Freshwater, Keziah Everett and Immanuel Hickman from last year’s recruiting cycle all redshirted this season.
Garcia is joined by fellow quarterbacks Ryan Stubblefield (Richmond, Texas) and 6-3 versatile running threat Taji Hudson (Cedartown, Ga.) as ECU commits.
ECU’s lone wide receiver pledge heading into signing day is Tyler Savage from Aldie, Va., who had offers from App. State, James Madison and others.
Wideout Ger-Cari Caldwell was verbally committed to the Pirates earlier in the recruiting process, but he backed off from his commitment amid offers from Baylor, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others. The Pirates are set to sign tight end Shane Calhoun (Saint Augustine, Fla.) as potentially one of their more valuable additions.
Other offensive players expected to ink with ECU are: linemen Jaquaez Powell (SouthWest Edgecombe), Walt Stribling (Palmyra, Va.) and Isaiah Foote (Prince Frederick, Md.), and running back Keaton Mitchell (McDonough, Ga.).
Completing the expected list of signees on defense are: defensive backs Sean Tucker and Teylor Jackson, both from Washington, D.C., Teagan Will (Berwick, Pa.), David Laney (Highland Springs, Va.), Nasir Clerk (Irvington, N.J.) and CJ Crump (Greensboro), along with linebacker Eric Doctor from Orlando.