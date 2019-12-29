The East Carolina women's basketball team's losing streak was extended to six games on Sunday with a 67-50 loss at Georgia, where first-year Pirate head coach Kim McNeill was an assistant from 2007-11.
Tiara Chambers' basket for ECU (3-10) provided the game's first points, but the Bulldogs immediately responded with a 12-0 run and built a 39-28 lead by halftime. The win improved Georgia (9-4), which had 13 different players see action, to 7-3 at home.
The Pirates outscored the hosts 15-14 in the final quarter. Lashonda Monk finished with 16 points, and teammates Necole Hope scored 12.