East Carolina's women's basketball team won its last home game of the season in comeback fashion, 53-50 over Tulane on Saturday night in Minges Coliseum to give it a final five-game home winning streak.
The Pirates' final regular season contest is Monday at Cincinnati.
ECU (9-19, 6-9 American Athletic Conference) won over Tulane despite trailing by as many as 14 points during the third quarter.
Tulane (12-16, 7-8), which won its first six league contests, led 41-30 after three quarters. The Pirates then started the fourth on a 16-4 run to take a 46-45 advantage on Lashonda Monk's conventional three-point play with 3:02 left to play.
They finished with a 23-9 advantage in the final quarter.
Monk scored 21 points with six rebounds. Her nine steals set a new personal season-high for steals and she moved past Connecticut’s Gabby Williams as the new AAC career record-holder with 308. The score was 51-50 after a Tulane 3-pointer when Monk's two free throws with 3 seconds left created the final margin.
Teammate Dominique Claytor had 10 points and 11 rebounds.