The ending to the first virtual race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was instrumental in reeling in fans, which happened locally for longtime NASCAR aficionado Jordan Anders.
Denny Hamlin passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 and barely held off Earnhardt at the finish line, otherwise known as a photo finish in racing. The drivers, of course, weren’t on the actual track in Miami, but Hamlin, Earnhardt and others were remotely maneuvering their iRacing vehicles from steering wheels as part of various virtual setups for NASCAR’s version of racing broadcast to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was into it and anxious and amped up to see who was going to win,” said Anders, a Greenville resident, East Carolina University alum and former sportswriter at The Daily Reflector who produced weekly NASCAR columns.
Some of the shine has worn off since that initial late-March, made-for-TV event, especially with NASCAR’s plans to soon transition to traditional races that will feature drivers in real cars at real tracks, but with no fans.
NASCAR announced four Cup races for later this month, beginning May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and again at Darlington on May 20. The Coca-Cola 600 is set for Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, followed by another Charlotte race three days later.
Anders is excited and, like others, is hoping NASCAR will indeed be able to safely follow through with its plans to provide fans with real racing to watch.
“Without a doubt,” he said. “You can only watch virtual racing and old classic races so much before you are ready for the real thing.”
For now, the basic aspect of competition, albeit in a virtual world, has supplied the base for Anders’ interest in watching the races that are broadcast by FOX on Sundays. Today’s race at 1 p.m. is at virtual Dover International Speedway.
“I have tuned in to be entertained, but also because I want to see who wins,” said Anders, who has watched all five of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series showcases to this point. “I feel like
“if you’re a racing fan, that’s the reason you sit down and watch any race anyway. ... People at iRacing and FOX, and also NBC Sports and ESPN has done a little bit of it with Formula 1, there has been effort by those people to go above and beyond and give race fans something to watch and something that is the closest you can get to the real thing.
“Obviously you have people who are going to try to be negative and comment about it’s a video game and why should I care, which is fine because you don’t have to. I feel like most people like me, who are missing the real thing, are just grateful for something to keep fans in touch with the sport.”
Anders also has appreciation for iRacing because he has participated in the exercise.
He did it at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, which he said has full-size simulation cars that are operated on iRacing models. Anders enjoyed that experience and has used it to relate to the current virtual racing series that has gained national attention during this unprecedented hiatus from live sports.
“You can sit on the couch playing Madden (football) or NBA2K or an MLB game and it’s fun, but it’s not like you are actually going through the motions of what you would be doing to compete in the sport,” Anders said. “Jeff Gordon said during the last race that he was wearing gloves because his hands were sweating from gripping the wheel and doing stuff you would normally do. ... When I did it at the Hall of Fame, I was racing Fontana and driving down the back straightaway and they scan (the track) down to the inch, like the bumps on the backstretch make the wheel jerk in your hands when you hit them. There is a level of realism.”