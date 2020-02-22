With their undefeated record and the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A girls’ tournament championship game hanging in the balance early in the fourth quarter, Jenna Wooten and Kylah Silver stepped to the forefront for top-seeded D.H. Conley.
Wooten, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, scored 11 points in a four-minute span to turn a slim lead into a double-digit advantage, and Silver’s playmaking ability down the stretch helped the Vikings defeat South Central 60-45 Saturday afternoon in the Rose Garden at J.H. Rose to run their unblemished ledger to 25-0 heading into next week’s state playoffs.
“I told the girls that (South Central) would make a run because they wanted a championship and to be the first team to beat us,” said Conley head coach Shawn Moore. “I told them we made a lot of shots in the first half that we might not make in the second half and they would go hard at us. I said regardless of what the score is, when it’s your time, it’s your time. We knew our style of play would wear them down, we always feel like we have one last run and we want people to guard us man-to-man because we have two superior ball-handlers in Kylah and Jenna.”
South Central, the No. 3 seed, fell to 19-8 overall.
The Falcons trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half but pulled a big rally over a nine-minute span.
South Central responded in the third quarter as Alondra Jordan had a 3-pointer, Amari Palmer added a basket, Sevannah Glover tallied four points and Jania Johnson had a free throw as the Falcons cut the deficit to 44-39.
A triple by Jordan off a pass from Ta’Nijae Whitaker trimmed the deficit to just two (44-42) with 7:30 remaining in the game.
The Falcons did not have an answer for Wooten over the next four minutes.
She drove the baseline and muscled in a basket to make it 46-42 with 7:01 left. After Al’myra Brown picked up her fourth personal foul, Silver – Conley’s 5-10 freshman point guard – came up with a steal and got the ball to Wooten, who was fouled by Brown on her way to the basket. The two free throws extended the Vikings’ lead to 48-42 with 6:31 remaining.
Wooten and Silver weren’t done, however.
Silver drove and dished to Carson Fleming for a basket at the six-minute mark to make it 50-42, forcing the Falcons to call timeout.
Wooten then went the length of the floor for a bucket, followed by a drive for two more at 4:23 as the Conley lead grew to 12 (54-42).
Silver completed the run of 12 consecutive points with a basket to make it 56-42 with four minutes to play.
South Central ended its drought with a basket by Kayla Smith, but a transition three-point play by Wooten at 3:33 extended the Conley lead back to 13 points.
Triples by Fleming and Wooten sparked a big first quarter as the Vikings grabbed a 16-9 lead.
In the second quarter, Conley stretched its advantage to 15 points behind six 3-pointers as Trinity Nichols and Alisha Anderson each made two while Wooten and Silver added one each.
“We knew they would pack it in on us, so I told them no matter what you do, shoot the ball,” Moore said.
South Central also proved it could score from behind the arc, as Jordan, Glover and Johnson combined for the Falcons’ four triples in the quarter as the Falcons trailed 39-29 at halftime.
Wooten and Silver led Conley with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Anderson added 12, Nichols had eight and Lauren Wiles seven.
Jordan’s 20 points sparked South Central. Smith chipped in 12 points.
Boys’ ECC Championship
South Central 60, J.H. Rose 48
What could Brown do for the South Central boys basketball team?
As it turns out, plenty.
Daylinh Brown, the Falcons’ 5-foot-6 freshman point guard, scored eight of his nine points and had a pair of crucial assists in the final five minutes and 33 seconds to spark South Central past J.H. Rose 60-48 in the championship game of the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A boys tournament Saturday afternoon in front of a packed Rose Garden.
SC, which was forced to forfeit 10 games due to the use of an ineligible player as per ruling by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and thus lost the top seed and a home game in the finals, improved to 9-16 overall while the Rampants, the No. 2 seed, dropped to 22-3.
Falcons’ head coach Chris Cherry declined to comment on the victory.
Yet Brown and his teammates were able to talk with their play on the court, as a 17-7 run over the last 5:43 was the difference.
Rose trailed by six to start the final quarter but a basket from Aaron Murphy and free throws by Silas James pulled the Rampants within two points (43-41) with 5:48 remaining in the game.
Brown made one of two shots at the line, and the Falcons forced Rose into a 10-second call at 5:20. Brown then buried a jumper just inside the foul line and converted the free throw to push the advantage to 47-41.
The Falcons’ freshman then dished to Tremaine Pugh for a turnaround jumper to extend the lead to 49-41, and Dante Hutchinson came up with a block on the Rampants’ next trip down the court.
Brown added two free throws at 3:40, then passed to Joe Thompson for a triple which pushed the South Central advantage to 54-42 with 3:20 left.
Murphy’s old-fashioned three-point play pulled Rose within nine (54-45) with 3:14 remaining, but that’s as close as the Rampants could get.
The first quarter featured two ties and five lead changes with South Central holding a 13-11 lead.
A three-pointer from Jamir Wright and a basket from Thompson pushed the Falcons’ lead to 18-11 before Rose – behind Montez Green, Jaquavion Moye and Kevin Hamilton – used a 9-2 run to tie it at 20-all with 4:05 left in the first half. The teams traded buckets before a pair of free throws from Hutchinson put SC ahead 24-22 at the break.
A driving basket by Travon Ward gave the Falcons a 33-26 lead with 5:58 left in the third quarter, but the Rampants went on a 9-2 run (Hamilton, Alkevion Waller and James) to tie it at 35.
Rose briefly took a 37-35 advantage on a steal and layup by Hamilton, but South Central tied it on a basket by Taric Raynor and took the lead (40-37) for good on a triple by Ward near the end of the quarter.
Ward and Hutchinson led South Central with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Raynor collected 10.
Waller paced Rose with 10 points while Murphy added nine, Hamilton had eight and Green and James provided seven each.