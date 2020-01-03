WINTERVILLE — The South Central boys’ basketball team opened up 2020 with an expected win Friday night, defeating 3-A/4-A Eastern Carolina Conference opponent Eastern Wayne, 90-66.
The Falcons (7-3, 2-0) had five players score in double digits — Travon Ward (23 points), Moses Tufts (16), Daylin Brown (11), Jamir Wright (11) and Joseph Thompson (10).
While Tufts found plenty of success on the offensive end, it was his defensive effort that brought praise from SC coach Chris Cherry. Tufts, who stands at 6-foot-2, matched up with Warriors big man Devin Brown, who is 6-8, on the defensive glass.
“Moses has been playing really well for the last month or so,” Cherry said of the Ayden-Grifton transfer. “He’s a little undersized in the post, but he’s busting his tail on the defensive end. When he gets to the offensive end, he has an advantage because he’s so skilled against bigger guys.”
Ward, who is one of only four seniors on the Falcons’ roster, recorded 16 of his points in the second half, finishing the night with four 3-pointers. SC recorded 12 3s in the victory, leaving Cherry pleased with his team’s ability to make the extra pass and find the open man.
“We’ve done a good job of passing and shooting the ball,” Cherry said. “It’s a make-or-miss game for us because we have so many good shooters. Some nights they’ll fall for us, some nights they won’t and sometimes we’ll get a mixture. I just love our unselfish play on the court.”
With it being the first game in 2020, Cherry was asked what his new year’s resolution would be for his squad. His response continued to be the same mantra from the previous year.
“We just want to get better each game,” he said. “That’s all we concern ourselves with each day is getting better the next day.”
SC will return to the court this afternoon for a rare weekend nonconference game against Havelock. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ GAME
South Central 69, Eastern Wayne 34
The SC girls’ team also won its first game of the year, snapping a two-game losing skid in defeating Eastern Wayne.
The Falcons (9-3, 2-0) were led by 17 points from Kayla Friend. Kayla Smith had 11, and Al’myra Brown 10.
“It’s always good to get a conference win after the Christmas break,” Falcon coach Robert Duck said. “I thought the break showed through in the first half, but I also think we responded well in the second half.”
SC also will play Havelock, tipping off at 4 p.m.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
D.H. Conley 44, New Bern 42
Conley picked up a win in 3-A/4-A ECC play Friday night, defeating New Bern in a tight contest.
The Vikings (7-5, 2-0) were led by Deontay Joseph (14 points), Lashawn Owens (8) and Nate McDonald (7).
DHC will host rival J.H. Rose on Monday in a critical league game.
Greene Central 71, South Lenoir 53
Greene Central defeated 2-A Eastern Carolina Conference opponent South Lenoir on Friday in a runaway win at home.
The Rams (6-4, 2-0) will travel to face rival Kinston on Tuesday.
Washington 67, Ayden-Grifton 52
Ayden-Grifton dropped its third straight game in falling to Washington.
The Chargers (4-7, 0-2), who will travel to South Lenoir on Tuesday, were led by Quinton Mitchell’s 20 points. Christian Shearhouse had 19.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Greene Central 46, South Lenoir 43
The Greene Central girls’ team recorded a big win Friday night. Not only was it the Rams’ first win of the season in 2-A ECC play, but it was also the first win at home for the Rams since Feb. 9, 2018.
GC (3-8, 1-1) will travel to take on Kinston on Tuesday.
Washington 59, Ayden-Grifton 55
The Chargers dropped a close contest on the road to Washington.
A-G (4-7, 1-1) was led by Cedaria Little, who scored 19 points. Kristen Hardee had 14, and Aria Smith added nine.
A-G will travel to take on South Lenoir on Tuesday.
North Pitt 49, Riverside 31
The Panthers improved to 8-5 overall after defeating Riverside.
The night also held special meaning as the team retired the jersey of former standout Nyjanique Langley. NP was led by Shakyra Bryant (16 points) and Ashanti Hines (14).
North Pitt will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Washington.