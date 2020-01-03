Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.