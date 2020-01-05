LITTLEFIELD — It was a busy afternoon at Ayden-Grifton High School on Saturday as the Chargers’ wrestling team hosted its annual Charger Duals event.
Ten teams competed in the event, led by local programs South Central, D.H. Conley and A-G. Other participating teams included West Carteret, Cary, Pamlico County, Sanderson, East Carteret, Rosewood and Smithfield-Selma.
West Carteret walked away winners after defeating Cary in the first place matchup.
“This is the first time in awhile we’ve been able to actually run it as scheduled,” Ayden-Grifton athletic director Paul Cornwell said. “The past several years, we’ve had rain and snow and it’s caused us to have a lower turnout than expected. This year, it’s great that we have such a great turnout of teams and people, along with some great wrestling.”
After a 4-1 afternoon it was the Falcons which led the way for area teams with a third-place finish after defeating Pamlico County.
“I think we did really well today,” South Central coach Justin Harrell said. “We nearly beat Cary (and went undefeated). It came down to our 113 and 106, if we would have pinned them out we would have won by two (points). I think we lost 52-40, but it was a good match.”
Conley took fourth after ending the day 3-1. The Vikings were scheduled to wrestle Rosewood in the third-place match, but neither side chose to compete due to seeing one another in the near future. Rosewood went on to defeat the Chargers for fifth place.
“We wrestled really well today and we didn’t make too many mistakes,” Conley coach Michael Taylor said. “That’s what it takes when you come up towards the end of the year, who isn’t going to give up that big mistake and who’s going to be more offensive and aggressive. We still have a lot of work to do.”
Taylor added that the break for the holidays affected his team’s conditioning.
“It’s nice that we’re able to go home now, but we have to get our endurance up,” Taylor said. “We have to be in better shape, it seems like we were gassing out at the end of matches where other teams were not. That’s going to be our big push ahead of our next meet.”
It was a rough day for the host Chargers who recorded just one win, finishing sixth overall. While things didn’t go as planned for coach Jeff Wooten’s squad, the experience of wrestling other teams they may not have matched up with normally will prove valuable for the future.
“(We get to see) different styles in events like this,” Wooten said. “You want to see styles different from yourself. That information and experience can really help when you get out to regional or state competition.”
Wooten also said he noticed how the time away from the mat affected his team.
“Wrestling is one of those sports where the holidays hurt us,” he said. “We have Thanksgiving, we have Christmas and we have exams, so there’s always a break, and with wrestling you don’t want those breaks. You have to deal with weight issues and the technique on the mat getting rusty, so that’s why we wrestle today, to knock all of that off.”
SWIMMING
Conley takes another sweep
D.H. Conley’s boys’ and girl’s swimming teams earned another pair of wins Friday night at Aquaventure.
The DHC boys finished with 506 points, outscoring second-place rival J.H. Rose by 188 points.
Winners for the boys included Garrett Despres (200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay), Turner Cook (200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast), Seth Tillery (200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay), Riley Brown (200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay), Trevor Torres (200 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay), Jacob Smith (500 Free) and Toby Bryson (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay).
The Vikings’ girls’ team finished with 460 points. Winners included Helen Dennison (200 Medley Relay), Kristen Ivey (200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast), Lexi Blatt (200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay), Ruth McGee (200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay) and Brooke Despres (200 Free Relay).
J.H. Rose finished second with 420 points.
The Vikings return to the pool on Jan. 8 in New Bern.