Amid all the baseball awards handed out and baseball conversations had inside the Murphy Center on Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson wanted to remind the people in attendance about the importance of family.
While serving as the keynote speaker of the 31st annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove League baseball banquet, Emerson talked about how family members helped guide him throughout so many levels of baseball.
He was selected two separate times in the Major League Baseball draft. When the second meant he needed to choose between going to Arizona State or beginning his professional career, Emerson trusted his father for his best advice.
“He wanted me to make the decision, not him, but he did say, ‘Did you grow up wanting to be an Arizona State Sun Devil or did you grow up wanting to be a Baltimore Oriole?’” said Emerson, whose North Carolina roots include an offseason home in Rockingham and a longtime connection to eastern North Carolina native and former Boston Red Sox standout Trot Nixon. “That clinched it for me.”
Emerson pitched professionally for six seasons, including in the Orioles organization, and has been the A’s pitching coach since June of 2017. He said even the day that he got promoted to pitching coach was the “best-worst day of my life,” because he was replacing a good friend.
“We fail a lot in pitching and hitting,” he said. “Know that tomorrow is a new day. My dad always told me the sun will come up tomorrow, but you have to be persistent and if you want a goal, you go after it. ... Our game in the major leagues is a very stressful job, because you’re trying to win each and every night. It’s not easy.”
Local honors included scholarships for high-schoolers Noah Link (D.H. Conley), Jack Hastings (J.H. Rose) and Braeden White (Rose).
Phillip Boykin, a 2018 North Pitt High School graduate, earned the amateur player of the year honor for his accomplishments at Louisburg College. Louisburg coach Blake Herring presented the award to Boykin, describing the former Panther standout as a consistent and clear leader for his Louisburg club.
“He says thank you to the bus driver at the end of every single road trip,” Herring said. “He tucks his shirttail in and wears his uniform and hat the right way, every single time. ... He leaves his locker perfect every single day, and what I mean in perfect is there is nothing on the bottom and his clothes are on the rack, everything is pushed to the right, his hat and glove put up properly on the top shelf and his spikes in the foot locker. He leads by example and he leads vocally.”
Volunteer coach of the year was Todd Boyd. Outstanding individual contributor was Charlie Wall, and Briley and Goodson Insurance was named outstanding corporate contributor.
Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove board members also used the end of the banquet to honor organization president Chuck Humphrey and present him with a personalized baseball trophy.
“He says every year that this is his last year, but c’mon Chuck, we know,” Howard McCullough told the crowd. “You do a great job. We’ve had past president’s awards where the president selects somebody, but a few of us got together and thought that we needed recognize Chuck Humphrey and thank him for all he has done for this organization.”