FARMVILLE — Senior Ja’Shyrah Carmon said this season’s goal was simple after the Farmville Central girls basketball team lost in last year’s Class 2-A state finals.
“Make it back and win it this time,” Carmon said.
Carmon and her teammates are now one win from reaching the state championship game.
The No. 1 East seed Jaguars (24-3) overwhelmed No. 13 seed North Lenoir in the first half and withstood a second-half rally by the Hawks to win 68-51 Tuesday night in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A state playoffs.
Led by sophomore Amiya Joyner’s 27 points and 10 blocked shots, Farmville Central won its 13th straight game and now advances to the Eastern 2-A Regional finals Saturday against No. 3 seed Kinston at East Carolina University.
“We’re going to go to ECU and see what happens,” FCHS head coach Hollis Harper said.
The Jaguars pretty much had their way with the Hawks (23-6) in the first 16 minutes. Led by Joyner and junior Janiya Foskey on the defensive end, the home team was able to convert steals into baskets, either by running its offense or beating the visitors downcourt in transition.
Harper said the goal on defense was to limit the playmaking ability of North Lenoir’s sister guard tandem — senior Emmenia Lynch and sophomore Ashanti Lynch.
“They feed off each other,” Harper said. “We want to make them work on offense and get the ball out of their hands as much as possible, and make someone else beat us.”
Farmville jumped out to a 14-2 lead behind Joyner (five points), Carmon (four), Reshya Speight (3-pointer) and Foskey (basket).
Even when the Hawks were able to get shots, they were always contested.
The Jags finished the first quarter on a 9-2 run (Joyner, Foskey and Jahnyah Willoughby) to go ahead 23-4.
North Lenoir, with Emmenia Lynch contained on the perimeter, turned to Integrity McPhail, who drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 32-13.
But Joyner rebounded and scored with 3:13 left to extend the lead to 19, and just over 30 seconds later came up with a block on the baseline to thwart a possible layup.
Farmville then finished the half with six of the final eight points (Speight, Willoughby and Jones) to go into the locker room with a comfortable 40-19 lead.
North Lenoir displayed more physicality in the second half, which allowed the Hawks to make several mini-runs offensively.
The first, a 6-2 outburst, was led by Ashanti Lynch and a three-point play by Janiya Jones, but the Hawks still trailed by 20.
Exasperating the Hawks’ troubles was foul trouble to Emmenia Lynch, who went to the bench with her fourth personal at 4:43 in the third quarter. She fouled out with 3:07 remaining.
Willoughby and Jones scored to push the Jaguars’ advantage back to 26, but Ashanti Lynch converted a steal into a layup and then scored on a drive to make it 53-31 entering the final quarter.
“When we were up 15 or more, all I wanted us to do was run our offense, because at that point, we are just trying to milk the clock,” Harper said. “I think our girls got frustrated and North Lenoir was able to go on a bit of a run. Had we not had a big lead, who knows what would have happened?”
Ashanti Lynch’s nine points fueled a 17-7 North Lenoir which pulled the Hawks within 12 (60-48) with 2:18 remaining, but the Hawks couldn’t get any closer.
Speight passed to Joyner for a bucket, followed by a Foskey basket off an assist from Willoughby to make it 64-48. Speight then found a cutting Willoughby for a basket at 0:56, and Joyner completed the Farmville Central scoring with two free throws at 41.4 seconds remaining.
Willoughby (11 points) and Foskey (10) also reached double figures for the Jaguars, while Carmon added nine points and several rebounds in the first half.
Ashanti Lynch led North Lenoir with 28 points, while McPhail added nine on a trio of 3-pointers.