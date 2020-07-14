Recent East Carolina graduates and student-athletes Lisa Hofbauer and Dorthea Forbrigd will try to add another honor to their careers after both were announced on Tuesday among the 605 total nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
They are the first ECU nominees since Frida Gustafsson Spang and Kendall Frey were nominated in 2016.
Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their college careers.
A native of Birkfeld, Austria, Hofbauer held the top spot in the ECU tennis lineup for the past two seasons. During her junior campaign, Hofbauer went 17-12 in singles play, including 14-4 on court one, as she helped the Pirates to a record-breaking 22-3 record.
Forbrigd is one of the top golfers in ECU history. She is a two-time All-AAC selection and had the program’s second-best single season scoring average in 2018-19, posting a 72.48 average. She posted 10 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 placements in her career.
From the final top 30 nominees, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the Woman of the Year this fall.
Baird elected to ABCA Hall of Fame
East Carolina Hall of Fame baseball coach Hal Baird was one of eight individuals elected as part of the 2021 class of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Baird, who had a 15-year association with ECU as a player, assistant coach and head coach, joined Bill Anderson (Occidental College, Calif.), Roger Cador (Southern), Sammy Dunn (Vestavia Hill High School, Ala.), Wayne Graham (Rice/Texas), George Horton (Cal State Fullerton/Oregon), Tony Robichaux (Louisiana) and Don Sneddon (Santa Ana College, Calif.) as the association’s newest members.
A 1971 graduate, Baird helped the Pirates to a Southern Conference title and an NCAA District 3 Playoff appearance. Over his two-year career, he posted a 12-11 record, appearing in 28 games (19 starts) where he sported a 2.02 ERA and registered 189 strikeouts in 155.2 innings.
Following his college career, Baird played for the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals organizations. He went on to serve as an assistant coach at ECU from 1977-79 before being named the 11th head coach in program history in ‘79. Over the next five years, Baird led the Pirates to a pair of ECAC-South championships (1982, ‘84) and three NCAA Tournament appearances (1980, ‘82, ‘84). Baird finished his coaching career at ECU with a record of 145-66-1 (.687).
In 1985, Baird took over at Auburn, where he became the winningest coach in school history.
McNeill adds to staff
Brittany Morris was named an East Carolina assistant women’s basketball coach, head coach Kim McNeill announced on Tuesday.
Morris arrives in Greenville after three seasons on staff at UNC Wilmington. Along with her duties as assistant coach, Morris spent the past two seasons serving as the Seahawks’ recruiting coordinator.
During her three seasons, Morris helped UNCW reach record heights. Under her watch, the Seahawks won 13 home games during the 2018-19 season, the most since UNCW had moved to the Division 1 level. That same year was also the first time UNCW posted a winning record since the 2011-12 campaign.
A native of Raleigh, N.C., Morris returned to her home town in August 2015 as a graduate assistant at N.C. State. She started her collegiate coaching career at Virginia Tech, where she was the team’s video coordinator for the 2014-15 campaign.
