After consecutive road games and knowing a day off was coming Sunday, East Carolina basketball sophomore star Jayden Gardner sensed during pregame warmups Saturday night that he had some extra juice.
Usually a player who goes for layups around the rim instead of dunks, Gardner used some of the Pirates' quality transition opportunities to rise up and slam the ball a few times in his team's wire-to-wire, 81-62 victory over Tulane in Minges Coliseum.
"It was weird because it was like we were playing an NBA schedule and back-to-back (games) and this being the last one before getting a day off, I think everyone was loose," Gardner said after he scored a game-high 27 points. "My legs felt great tonight and I got some dunks."
The Pirates (9-11, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) improved to 8-3 in Minges to counter their 0-6 road record.
Gardner did his scoring on the inside and J.J. Miles (7-of-9 on 3-pointers, 21 points) thrived from the outside for a breakout game in which he set new personal records in points, 3s made and rebounds (seven), and he tied for his most 3-point attempts in a game.
With Edra Luster out for ECU to have two of its three 7-footers facing long-term injuries, freshman center Charles Coleman had three points and three rebounds. Brandon Suggs was held scoreless, but seven different Pirates scored and 12 played in total.
"We don't judge whether the ball goes in or not, and you have to, but we really emphasize taking good shots," ECU coach Joe Dooley said. "I thought for the most part tonight we took good open shots. There was a stretch where we took a couple bad ones, but matter of fact, (Miles) probably turned down two or three more that I wish he would have shot."
Comparing shots
Miles' 3-point shooting helped fuel the Pirates to a needed and convincing victory to stop their three-game losing streak, but Miles might not have had the best shooting day in Minges Coliseum.
Freshman Anna Makurat was 8-of-10 from 3-point range earlier in the day when the No. 3 Connecticut women improved to 128-0 all-time in American Athletic Conference regular-season and postseason games when they beat East Carolina 98-42.
The outing by Makurat, a native of Poland, gave her a run of five out of six games with at least two 3s, including going 4-of-7 versus Tulsa. Makurat is one of three Huskies in the top seven in the AAC in 3-point percentage.
"She is really a good ball player and I think it has taken her a while to kind of get settled," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "The pressures of playing here and being away from home, she has been wanting to do this for so long that I think she was trying so hard earlier in the season. She's in a really good spot right now and her comfort level is exactly where you want it to be. She's not rushing anything and she feels good."
Moving on
The lopsided loss to annual national championship contender UConn added to a frustrating campaign for first-year Pirate coach Kim McNeill, but McNeill also said immediately after her first-ever matchup versus the Huskies that she didn't want to dwell on the defeat.
ECU (3-16) is on a 12-game losing streak and is still searching for its first AAC victory, the next opportunity coming Tuesday against Memphis in Minges and also there are four more home games before the end of the season.
"Today is what it is and we move on and don't talk about it anymore," McNeill said. "Tomorrow is going to be about Memphis and as a coaching staff, we are going to bring a lot of energy. I told (the players) that I am going to be extremely disappointed if they don't match our energy. We still have a lot of games to play and, for us, we don't even talk about our record anymore.
"For me, it's about just continuing to get better and to be a better half-court executing team and being able to turn those turnovers into point for us. We need to learn how to be better in transition and stop the silly fouling."