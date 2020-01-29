East Carolina basketball’s longstanding losing streak versus ranked teams continued Wednesday night in Minges Coliseum with ECU able to hang with Houston at times, but unable to knock off the No. 21 Cougars.
The Pirates’ 69-59 loss could have been especially frustrating for ECU star sophomore Jayden Gardner, who thrived to game-highs of 29 points and 19 rebounds while making 11-of-19 field goals. The rest of the Pirate players shot 8-of-39 combined from the field.
ECU’s last win against a ranked opponent was knocking off No. 13 Marquette on Dec. 30, 2002. The streak is now at 33 straight defeats.
“(Complementary scoring) wasn’t there, and we do need to help him more,” Pirate coach Joe Dooley said of Gardner, the American Athletic Conference’s leading scorer. “Part of that is making layups in the first half and some free throws. To me, the free throw (misses) in the first half were almost energy sucking. ... That can be a little disheartening, and then obviously when the ball is clanging off the rim from 3, it doesn’t help.”
Houston (16-4, 7-1) moved into sole possession of first place in the American. It ended the first half on a 12-1 run for a 33-21 cushion, then the Cougars’ lead stayed around 10-12 points for most of the rest of the way.
The Pirates were 2-of-6 from the free throw line during the first 20 minutes. They finished 17-for-26.
ECU’s final lead was 6-4. The closest it got to a tie after halftime was an eight-point deficit.
Brandon Suggs’ 3-pointer made it 46-38 with 12:01 left, followed by a key 9-2 run by the Cougars for a 55-40 advantage. The triple was a rare outside make for the Pirates, who finished 4-of-23 on 3-pointers.
“You have to make shots, at the end of the day,” Gardner said. “It happens that quick. Last game we were hot and this game cold, so you just have to be consistent. Credit to them because they are really long and they challenged shots and got after it.”
ECU still was 43-43 rebounding with the Cougars, who are the top team in the nation in that regard and often use their length for putbacks and high-percentage shots.
Veteran UH coach Kelvin Sampson attributed the even statistic to Gardner, who scored 15 of ECU’s first 20 points and rallied his team to nearly give the Pirates the lead late in the first half.
“I tell them that every time we shoot is an opportunity to offensive rebound, but it was hard for us to get them because of Jayden Gardner and he was getting them all,” Sampson said. “I love that kid. He is good.”
A Gardner 3-pointer made it 21-18 UH, then a jumper by Gardner cut the deficit to 21-20.
Gardner went for the lead on the next Pirate possession when he drove to the rim, but his shot was blocked from behind by Chris Harris. Harris is Houston’s only senior, a 6-foot-10 starter who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. UH bench guard Caleb Mills, a North Carolina native from Arden, had 18 points, making half of his six 3-point attempts.
The Pirates shot 9-of-31 from the field in the first half. Gardner was 7-of-12, and the rest of the team 2-for-19.