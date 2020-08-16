Afternoon thunderstorms surrounded the area, but never made it to Elm Street Park on Thursday evening.
Considering what Greenville Little Leagues had already been through this summer, a little rain probably would not have deterred from completing the mission of giving their teams a full season, complete with North State and Tar Heel tournaments, the annual GLL city championship event and the bonus of a BIG (Believe in Greenville) Series between the North State and Tar Heel all-star teams in each of the three age groups.
“We had initially talked about it in March, that if things kind of went south – which it did for a lot of leagues – and if there wasn’t anybody for us to play against, we had to do something to reward the kids that made the all-star teams and give them the opportunity to at least play against each other,” said GLL commissioner Brian Weingartz on Thursday, prior to the first pitch of Game 1 of the city championship series between ReMax (Tar Heel tournament winner) and Kiwanis (North State tournament winner). “Frequently our two leagues play against each other for the championship, so we hope what we have put together for the kids is something they will enjoy, and it will give the 12-year-olds the rare opportunity to play their final Little League game here.”
In a good year, GLL would be still playing in early August. If it was a very good year, a team would be trying to earn a spot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Some seasons and postseason tournaments were canceled weeks or months ago, including the Little League Softball World Series scheduled for Elm Street Park, which ironically Weingartz said would have started Wednesday. Yet GLL was determined to figure out a way to play a baseball season.
Games began June 12.
The city championship series saw ReMax win Game 1, 5-0, behind a two-hitter and eight strikeouts on the mound from right-hander Ahmad Abulatifa. Korbin Logan hit a key two-run home run. Kiwanis got hits from Andrew Raynor and C.J. Spruill.
ReMax rolled the momentum into Game 2, winning 11-8 to clinch the best-of-three series.
Safety protocols have included an abundance of hand sanitizer, no handshakes after games, no sharing of equipment and a 25-spectator limit for each game – which essentially meant one person per family could attend with a special badge.
“There were some disappointed about it, but to a person, I think every parent and community member made this about the children having the opportunity to play baseball this summer,” Weingartz said.
“People have been playing baseball here since the 1950s, and countless people in this community have coached it and given so much time to make Greenville Little Leagues baseball what it is,” he added. “People knew it was really important for our kids to have a season this year, our city government stepped up and came up with some parameters that they and we could work with, and we made it all happen.”
GLL continued its use of technology to showcase the league this summer by streaming games, even having guest announcers such as East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin and some of his players and staff.
“Typically we do it for all-star play,” said Scott Rogers, who does scorekeeping, media relations and helps with groundskeeping, among other things. “This year we adopted it because of the spectator limit. The people who really enjoyed it were the grandmas and grandpas out-of-town or out-of-state who were able to watch the grandsons play.”
Weingartz said he is most happy with the players and parents for completing the season.
“These kids have a lot going on with school coming up and they have put up with a lot more than I had to put up with when I was growing up,” he said. “They have a lot on their plates, but they are a resilient group and I am happy they had the opportunity to play ball this summer.
“And to our parents – we have a lot of good parents and people in this program who couldn’t sit with their spouses to watch the game. They all had a willingness to do so and they made it about their children and not themselves. There’s a lot to be said for that.”