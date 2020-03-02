Maybe the most remarkable note on Gustavo Santos’ swimming career at East Carolina as a four-time American Athletic Conference 100-yard butterfly champion was that he arrived as a freshman at ECU halfway through the academic calendar, moving from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Greenville for the spring semester in 2017.
Fully understanding NCAA swimming and the AAC championship meet format was far down on his priority list.
He needed to refine speaking the English language, adjust to American food and begin to embrace eastern North Carolina culture. Yet, Santos rallied and won his first league butterfly title just a few months into his American venture, possibly surprising other AAC teams who might not have been aware of his talent or even existence.
“I couldn’t communicate for myself very well at first and there was a distance from my family, but practice-wise, it didn’t change that much from back home,” Santos said. “I didn’t know I was going to go to a conference meet after only two months of training, so I didn’t know if I was ready or not, but it worked out.”
His initial 100 butterfly victory was part of the Pirate men winning the 2017 league championship, which did they again Feb. 22 in Houston for their fourth AAC title in six seasons.
Santos couldn’t hold off tears this year while celebrating with the American trophy with teammates, knowing his senior season included another claim to league supremacy. Pirate coach Matthew Jabs later said those emotions were fitting, because the Brazilian became more extroverted with each passing semester.
First place wasn’t determined until the final event, when the Pirates won the 400 freestyle relay in school-record fashion to edge Cincinnati in the team standings consisting of four schools. James Ward and Eric Hinderup were ECU’s first two swimmers before Santos charged into the pool and handed a solid lead off to fellow senior Blaz Demsar for the final leg of the championship-deciding race.
“That was probably the most impactful session I’ve ever seen,” Jabs said of the last night of swims at the four-day meet. “Without Gus, we don’t win that last relay. Those other three guys were as impressive, but without Gus, we may not because he kind of put the stamp on it and you could see how important it was to him. He kind of put it away for us.”
The AAC championships were the Pirates’ final meet as a team.
Santos is a candidate to participate individually in the NCAA championship meet for the second straight year. He also is eyeing a profession in sports psychology. Like plenty other foreign-born college athletes, he said the team environment was a vital and new part of his swimming experience.
ECU was in first at the end of Day 1 and Day 2 in Houston, but the Bearcats took over the lead heading into the final day. Momentum swung back to the Pirates during the last night of competition, ending with seniors Santos and Slovenia-born Demsar protecting first place.
“I saw everyone and I knew it was my last time swimming in a relay with these guys and my last time with the team,” Santos said. “It was special. ... All of this was an amazing experience.”