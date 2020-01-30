Blake Harrell still has plenty of energy.
East Carolina football’s new defensive coordinator was introduced Thursday, and at age 41, he said a goal of his already is for his defensive players to match his energy and enthusiasm. That objective will mainly happen during practices, especially during upcoming spring workouts.
“I think I am demanding and kind of a perfectionist,” said Harrell, who has four seasons of defensive coordinator experience and last year led a stout Kennesaw State defense in the Football Championship Subdivision. “I used to think I was young and could chase kids around and encourage them and those type of things. I’ve slowed down a little bit and maybe just getting a little older, but it’s high-intensity and high-energy. I want our players to take on my personality.
“If my personality was kind of laid back and just kind of standing around, then that is not the personality I want of our defense. I want to be high-energy and flying around, because that is the product I want out on the field.”
ECU is regrouping on defense after Houston and the Pirates went 4-8 in 2019 — Houston’s first year with the Pirates and first at the FBS level — and ECU’s defensive unit ranked 119th in the nation in total defense. The team still has one defensive position coach opening, but multiple sources have indicated that spot is close to being formally finalized.
Like most coordinators, Harrell said he wants his defense to be multiple in its formations. He went on to say that personnel and players’ attitudes and toughness will play into specific strategies.
“The big thing for me is culture over scheme,” he said. “When you turn on the film, I want you to say that those guys play with championship effort and championship toughness and they play fast and play physical. It’s not about this scheme or that scheme or this coverage or that coverage, but how we approach the game. The little things is how you do the big things.”
Houston, who worked previously with Harrell at The Citadel and Lenoir-Rhyne, introduced him at Thursday’s news conference. Harrell was defensive coordinator for three seasons at The Citadel before taking the Kennesaw State job and helping that team rank No. 3 in the FCS in total defense and fifth in rush defense at 88.9 ground yards allowed per game.
The Pirates’ second-year head coach said other ECU coaches joined him in interviewing Harrell on campus.
“The process was very thorough, and through that process, Blake became the clear top candidate due to his own performance,” Houston said. “Obviously since I left The Citadel, I have followed Blake closely and I am extremely excited about the evolution of the defensive package he is running. He has proven himself both at The Citadel and Kennesaw State to be leading a defensive unit at a very high level. The numbers they put up at both of those institutions speak for themselves.”
Harrell added this was the most extensive interview he has had during his coaching tenure, which began as a student assistant at Western Carolina in 2001.
“I already knew coach Houston and the staff and felt really good about that, but once you come on campus here, there is a wow factor,” Harrell said. “You can see that these guys could be really good and can be successful.”
A focal point for Harrell during the coming weeks and months will be growing his familiarity with ECU’s players. The Pirates had three senior starters on their D-line, but the secondary also featured promising moments by freshmen Ja’Quan McMillian, Juan Powell and Malik Fleming.
Harrell wants to soak in as much as he can about his players’ talents, but also their overall vibe and attitudes.
“First of all, it’s about relationships,” he said. “The players don’t care what you know until they know you care. I think that is what we have to establish first. Obviously, I’ll go back and watch film and see who did what last year, but everything is really a fresh start for these guys, as well, so I’m excited about that.”