FAYETTEVILLE – J.H. Rose is on the verge of its first state baseball title in 13 years – but they have to wait one more day to achieve their goal.
Superb pitching, combined with near-perfect defense and timely hitting and baserunning, enabled the Rampants to defeat Cox Mill 8-1 in the first game of the Class 3A state championship series at J.P. Riddle Stadium on Saturday.
Rose, which improved to 15-4 overall with its 11th straight victory, can capture its first state championship since 2008 with a game two win.
Game Two is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Terry Sanford High School, also in Fayetteville. A third game, if necessary, would be played a few minutes after the second game. A lengthy rain delay during the first game of the 1A series eventually forced officials to postpone until Sunday.
“We played real good defense, and Lee Watson was the story of the game,” said veteran Rampants head coach Ronald Vincent. “He kept throwing strikes and getting his curveball over, and we made plays behind him. We left too many people on base so we have to do something about that, but it is a good win – and it’s always good to win the first one.”
Despite being outhit 7-4 and leaving nine runners on base (one in the first and two each in the next four innings), Rose took advantage of six walks and three hit batters with baserunning that distracted Cox Mill hurlers Marty Gair and Tyler Zadelis.
“We have a lot of speed and want to be aggressive, and it makes a big difference offensively as well as defensively,” Vincent said.
Watson, a senior left-hander, went all seven innings and scattered seven hits while striking out seven, walking one and hitting two.
The Rampants made just one error and turned a pair of double plays – in the fourth and in the seventh. They also executed perfectly to retire a Charger runner in a rundown in the third.
Watson worked around a pair of Cox Mill singles in the top of the first inning by coaxing a grounder to Jayden Grimes at shortstop. Grimes, a junior who was replacing Wade Jarman due to the latter’s one-game ejection for arguing a call against D.H. Conley, stepped on the bag at second to end the threat.
Watson struck out the side in the top of the second, and Rose followed with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Cam Greenway singled and took second on an errant pickoff throw. Caleb May then came through with a clutch double to right center to plate Greenway. One out later, A.J. Briley walked, and after a strikeout, a passed ball moved the runners up a base. Mitch Jones walked, and on ball four, May swiped home when the ball got past the Charger catcher. Briley crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Cox Mill (15-4) put two runners on base in the top of the fourth inning, but with one out, Rose turned a double play – Grimes to May (second) to Cole Watkins (first) to end the inning.
The Rampants added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Danny Sadler reached on an error and scored on a one-out double by Grimes. Grimes would eventually score when Grayson Myrick reached on an error to make it 5-0.
The Chargers’ lone run came in the top of the fifth when Jack Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a double by Nick Alderfer.
The Rampants responded with two runs in their half of the frame when Briley scored after Grimes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Sadler trotted home on a subsequent walk to Ryker Galaska with the bags full of Rampants.
Briley scored Rose’s final run in the bottom of the sixth when he walked, stole second and came around when Mitch Jones reached on an error.
The Chargers out their first two batters on base in the top of the seventh, but Watson worked out of it with a strikeout and a game-ending double play – Grimes fielded a grounder, stepped on the bag and threw to Watkins at first to end the game.