The inaugural 919 v 252 Showcase Bowl was held Saturday afternoon at John Paul II Catholic, with the visiting team defeating the 252 squad by a score of 48-13 behind a 29-point second quarter.
Northeastern’s Kaevon Freshwater got the scoring started with a three-yard rushing score as 252 took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
Team 919 then responded with four scores of its own in the second quarter to take a 29-7 lead into the half.
First it was Cleveland quarterback Skyler Locklear with a two-yard rushing score, but a missed extra point left 252 with a 7-6 lead. Jackson Barker of Fuquay Varina then gave 919 the lead with a seven-yard rushing score.
The scoring in the second quarter was closed out by a pair of touchdowns from Rolesville’s Antonio Crim.
First, Crim scored on a four-yard carry, then he hauled in a 50-yard touchdown from Southeast Raleigh’s Karim Swain on a halfback pass.
The 919 team added to its lead in the third quarter on another 50-yard connection from Lee County’s Will Patterson to Nehemiah Jones of Wakefield.
Washington’s Hayes Pippin then found Davon McKayhan of Wilson Hunt for a 55-yard touchdown pass for 252’s final score of the afternoon.
The third quarter scoring was capped off by Knightdale’s Bryce Council to give 919 a 41-13 lead after three.
The lone score of the fourth quarter was a 24-yard pass from Locklear to Apex Friendship’s Ashton Locklear.
Jones was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game after catching five passes for 155 yards and a score.
For team 919, Skyler Locklear was named the offensive player of the game after finishing the day 11-of-17 passing for 134 yards and one touchdown, while Donquarius Parker was named the defensive player of the game after recording a team-high eight tackles to go along with an interception.
McKayhan was the offensive player of the game for 252 with 62 yards receiving and one touchdown on three grabs, while Freshwater was the defensive player of the game after recording six tackles and three sacks.
The area was well represented on the 252 team with 11 local players participating in the showcase.
J.H. Rose’s Klavon Brown led the way for area players with a team-high eight tackles to go along with 13 rushing yards on three totes.
Fellow Rampant Juantrea Bradley added four tackles, while Ty’Queron Hines had three tackles and a pass deflection and Jayden Grimes played but had no receptions.
D.H. Conley was also represented by a trio of players, as quarterback Bryce Jackson went 4-of-10 for 20 yards and a pair of interceptions while also rushing for 27 yards on six carries, and teammates Jacob Smith and Justin Foreman both played with zero receptions on the day.
South Central’s Brian Hardy started the game on the offensive line, while Malachi Wolf of Farmville Central played and had no receptions.
WRESTLING Vikings county champs
D.H. Conley wrestling laid claim to the Pitt County crown on Saturday, backed by five first-place winners.
The Vikings saw 126-pounder Josh Pierre get his hand raised in the final round, also adding wins for Conley were Sammy Obied (145), Brendon Greogery (160), Caleb Bess (170) and Jamie Jinks (195).
The Vikings also placed three runners-up in Gabe Kassnove (132), Thomas Brann (182) and Austin Kirkland (285).
Conley 15th at WRAL
D.H. Conley sent only four wrestlers to the WRAL meet in Raleigh on Saturday. but finished 15 out of the 52 teams represented.
Leading the way for the Vikings were a pair of second-place finishers in Christopher Bonner at 113 pounds and Carson Hathaway at 152. Also for Conley, Porter Mills (132) and Walker Kassnove (160) each finished seventh.
Conley will be back in action at 5 p.m. today versus West Craven, Hunt, and North Lenoir.
SWIMMING Vikings sweep event
The Conley boys’ and girls’ swim teams finished first in a four-team meet with Jacksonville, East Carteret and Dixon held Friday night at Aquaventure.
Several DHC swimmers notched season personal bests and even surpassed their career personal records.
First-place boys’ finishers included: 200 medley relay: Dylan McIntyre, Tyson Cook, Jay Vazquez, Bryce Gooding, (2:00.45); 200 freestyle: Cook (2:16.50); 200 IM: Vazquez, (2:27.93); 50 Free: Tyson Cook, (24.64); 100 butterfly: Erik Hearring, (1:14.92); 100 free: McIntyre, (55.48); 500 free: Vazquez, (5:48.86); 100 breaststroke: McIntyre, (1:16.56); 400 free relay: Cook, Gooding, McIntyre, Vazquez, (3:58.25).
On the girls’ side, two Vikings relay teams turned in regional qualifying times and some individuals also swimming regional qualifying times.
First-place finishers were: 200 medley relay: Emily Armen, Kristen Ivey, Brooke Despres, Abigail Hornick, (1:58.85); 200 free: Armen, (2:00.34); 200 IM: Ivey, (2:13.78); 50 free: Hornick, (26.41) 100 fly: Despres, (1:06.39); 100 free: Caitlyn Dunnigan, (1:00.28); 500 free: Ivey, (5:17.85); 200 free relay: Despres, Dunnigan, Hornick, Dennison, (1:50.86) 100 back: Armen, (1:03.14) 100 breast: Despres, (1:16.55); 400 free relay: Dunnigan, Hornick, Ivey, Armen, (3:50.38).
Conley’s next meet is Jan. 7 at Aquaventure.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 48, Northside 37
Conley (6-1) won in a low-scoring match up with Northside High School by a score of 48-37 on Friday night.
The Vikings had three scorers in double digits, led by 17 points from Isaiah Crumpler, while Deontay Joseph, Tre Clemons and Cooper Marcum each added 10,