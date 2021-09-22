It is a friendship built upon a mutual love of running.
Senior twin brothers Elliott and Cooper Kleckner from South Central High School and senior Nathan Geyer of D.H. Conley may be rivals when they are on the track or cross country course, but they are close buddies off of them – and that’s been the biggest reward for this trio of record-breakers in Pitt County.
“We have become best of friends now because of running,” Elliott Kleckner said. “Running was the start of our friendship and we made lots of fun memories over this past year going to and from running events.”
HOW IT STARTED
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic cost many runners throughout the state their spring seasons, and virtual learning and lots of uncertainty were the norm.
The Kleckner brothers – who started running in middle school – continued to train when high school sports came to a screeching halt in early March of 2020, not knowing if sports would ever return to normal.
Because coaches could not hold official team practices, they began to run through a program called Run CCG and were progressing with their workouts.
The Kleckners – who were attending Croatan High School at the time (they lived in Greenville through fifth grade and then moved to the beach for several years) – knew Geyer from a previous cross country season and had raced against him in the annual Bo Run, respecting his ability as a fast and talented runner. They set up a meeting/workout that summer.
“We knew each other through meets throughout middle school and high school but had never actually run together,” Geyer said. “One day, Elliott texted me that he was going to be in Greenville for the day (visiting his grandmother) and asked if I wanted to do a workout with him at night. We all enjoyed running together and started to do it more and more every time they came to Greenville.”
The Kleckners and Geyer would meet at local tracks, greenways, trails and Boyd Lee Park to train, and friends in the area would see them running all over the local neighborhoods.
They all competed at two preseason meets out of state – Elliott was first (15:23) and Cooper and Geyer tied for 10th (16:17) at the West End Running Club Invitational in Mechanicsburg, Va. The next time they ran together was a meet involving South Central, Conley and Croatan where Elliott was first, Geyer second and Cooper fourth.
Elliott Kleckner then established his personal-best time of 15:17 at the Running Lane Cross Country Championships – setting Croatan and Carteret County records.
That wasn’t the first time Elliott had broken a record. It started in eighth grade when he ran a 4:58 time in the 1,600-meter run and eclipsed an 18-year-old mark.
After cross country season ended, the Kleckners and Geyer would text each other to encourage workouts, wish each other luck at races and share thoughts on meets and more.
The trio ran a two-mile race in Virginia Beach where Elliott was third, Cooper was 16th and Geyer 20th (the latter two established personal-best times). Then, Elliott was sixth in the mile (4:23.47) and placed 16th in the two-mile (9:22.32) in the Adidas Indoor Nationals, setting personal and school records in each event.
Geyer, who started running as a freshman and was in his second year of cross country, had never competed in indoor track meets but was also setting his own records as well as school records at Conley. (He currently owns DHC records in the 5K (15:54), 3,200 (9:46), 1,600 (4:21), 1-mile indoor (4:34) and 2-mile indoor (9:54).
The Kleckners moved back to Pitt County for the last six weeks of their junior year (this past spring) and learned South Central’s track team was filled with friends from when they were younger and attending Ridgewood Elementary School together.
Once again, the twins found themselves competing alongside Geyer, as SCHS and Conley are in the same conference (formerly the Big East 3A/4A, now the Big Carolina 3A/4A).
While Elliott was in physical therapy for iron deficiency – a condition common to endurance runners (something all three of them have had to deal with) – Cooper set new PRs in the 1,600 (4:26.37) and the 3,200 (9:52.50) in the NCRunners Twilight and the New Balance Dash for Doobie (a charity fundraiser for a Reagan High School athlete – Nick ‘Doobie’ Doub, who was killed in a car accident in 2011), respectively. He set the SCHS record in the 1,600 (4:27.90) and the 3,200 (9:52.50), which lasted until his brother returned for the last three meets of the track season, setting his own PR and placing third in the state meet with a time of 9:20.94.
After track season concluded, the boys continued to meet up to do other activities such as spike ball (a net sport), basketball or skim-boarding, going to the beach and playing video games. They also ran trails and tracks all over Eastern North Carolina and trained for this cross country season.
The Kleckners even taught Geyer how to surf.
“Elliott is an amazing surfer, and he spends hours a day surfing during the summer,” Geyer revealed.
Elliott also revealed some things some folks may not know.
“Cooper is older than I am by 20 minutes,” he said. “Nathan enjoys to go hunting and fishing in his free time.”
In addition to training, the brothers and Geyer help each other with the college recruiting process, work together in workouts to optimize their performances in races and talk about pretty much anything and everything that’s going on in their lives.
“There’s all sorts of things we do when we’re running,” Cooper said. “We follow a pretty similar running schedule. We have our easy days when we run slow and for recovery; we have our hard days where we really push ourselves and we have long days where, of course, we run for what feels like forever.”
Geyer added, “We’ve also gone to the pool together to cross train by swimming.”
Running is about beating the clock, even more so, beating your own clock. For a sport that doesn’t yield immediate results, the trio shared their thoughts on why improvement is just as important as breaking records.
“As someone who’s always been behind my brother when it comes to running, I think self-improvement is very important,” Cooper said. “It shows that all the hard work being put in is paying off. Not every race is going to be a good one where you run your best, so no matter the outcome of a race, I try to walk away with a positive idea from it.”
Elliott added, “Personal improvement in running is very important...it fuels you to keep running. You challenge yourself and have to adjust your training after great races and not so great races. The time you put into practices helps you develop and allows you to push yourself to go further than you did before.”
“Although breaking records is very rewarding and satisfying, improving from years before is also a big goal,” Geyer said. “While I can’t break a different record every race, I always try to improve on something from previous races in order to make myself better. I like to find problems in my eating, warmup routine, racing strategy, etc., to improve on to become a much better runner.”
The seeds of friendship were sewn almost 18 months ago, and now, the Kleckners consider Geyer a part of their family. They bring out the best in each other when they compete – even though they are at different schools.
“Nathan is truly like a brother to me,” Elliott said. “We joke and laugh and enjoy hanging out together. Running gives us something we all enjoy and we can do pretty much every day of the week.”
Geyer said: “After meeting Cooper and Elliott, I not only have two of the best runners in the state to train with, but I have two new friends that I spend a lot of time with.”
“To the three of us, running means a lot, it’s one of our favorite things to do,” Cooper said. “We do it every day and we each hope to run competitively at the next level. Running brought the three of us together, and over a little time, we were able to really get to know each other.”
But what about when they compete against each other? Elliott, Nathan and Cooper are 1-2-3 all-time among county runners in the 5K; Elliott and Cooper are 1 and 3 and Geyer is sixth in the 3,200 and Cooper and Nathan are 3 and 4 in the 1,600.
“Although we train together, every time we race, it’s against each other,” Geyer said. “We always warm up and cool down together, but during races, we are all trying to beat each other. Our friendly competition is what motivates all of us to push a lot harder against one another than other people in the race.”
Added Cooper: “Competitively, it’s a lot of fun. We’ll give each other a hard time about the little things, and in races oftentimes we’re really close together for the first half, so it’s like a comfortable feeling in a race situation. Outside of running, I think socially it’s very important to have a bond with people. We can talk to each other about anything and everything – it makes everything a lot easier.”
It is that friendship – born during a pandemic – which will last longer than anything else, a personal record that will never be broken.