CARY — Alphonso Boyd received unique insight into college football during his own unique celebration at the 18th annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview.
The panel of in-state college football coaches for the event Friday ranged from Mike Houston representing East Carolina to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and N.C. Central’s Trei Oliver. Central is a main rival of North Carolina A&T, where Ayden-Grifton High School graduate Boyd is bound as a walk-on football player.
Boyd, a National Honor Society member and former standout lineman at A-G, was the National Football Foundation Bill Dooley Chapter’s award of excellence winner. He received a $10,000 scholarship.
“This was fun and it was eventful,” said Boyd, who is leaving for Greensboro on Aug. 14 to officially join the college football landscape. “When I was told I was receiving it, I was real happy to know I was getting a $10,000 check. I was (surprised) to start off with and then I was just real happy and hurried up to tell my mom. ... I know I have to fight for a position (on the defensive line at A&T), first of all, but I’m excited.”
Boyd was recognized prior to a live auction of college football helmets and fan-friendly, forum-style Q & A with the college coaches, which included Dave Doeren (N.C. State) and David Cutliffe (Duke) joining Brown from the Atlantic Coast Conference. They talked briefly about their football teams, but also they highlighted their favorite sports movie and broke down how they met their wives, among other topics.
“It was cool to know what they like and hear normal stuff,” Boyd said.
The annual event raises money for scholarships to go to football student-athletes from Durham, Orange, Pitt and Wake counties. D.H. Conley’s Matthew Rostar earned a $2,000 scholarship in 2020.
The college coaches enjoy mingling with each other and with the scholarship recipients.
“I love it and always get to meet the young guys that win the scholarships, so that’s fun, and their parents,” Cutcliffe said. “To have a little fun with the coaches in the area, why not? We all need to remember we are in it for the right reasons and the same reasons. When you get in the fall, it gets serious, and recruiting is serious against each other, but there is respect. We have guys in this state doing it right, and that is refreshing.”
Punter Jonn Young was ECU’s representative among the college football scholar-athlete award winners announced by the National Football Foundation Bill Dooley Chapter.