Senior outside hitter Abby Langemann slammed home the final kill and senior setter Holly Cannon slammed her palm down on the court at Farmville Central in celebration Wednesday night.
Ayden-Grifton took control in the final two sets and went on to defeat the host Jaguars 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14 to win the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Chargers, who finished as co-champions with Farmville Central (14-4) during the regular season, extended their winning streak to 14 in a row and improved to 17-3 overall heading into the Class 2A state playoffs on Saturday.
The last loss for Ayden-Grifton? Sept. 2 at home against the Jaguars, who rallied from two sets down to win 3-2.
“Ever since that loss, it’s been about teamwork and communication for me,” A-G head coach Nicole Waters said. “When we do those things, we play together and do everything together, I feel we are unbeatable and unstoppable. Go 125 percent all the time and play as a team.
“We had some obstacles this week – three back-to-back matches and we had to get a real tough hurdle in SouthWest Edgecombe before we got to this,” Waters added. “My girls were ready for this all week. We had no home-court advantage going to an (away) opponent who is a friendly rival, and they knew they had to come in with that (championship) mindset.”
There were eight ties and nine lead changes in the first set.
A return by Alyssa Rouse gave the Chargers a 17-16 lead, and they added three points on Daisy Quiroz’s serve (the third being a kill from Haley Pasour). Farmville Central was able to keep the deficit at four points (once on a kill from Danielle Parker) but the Chargers won the set on a kill.
A-G held a 5-4 advantage in the second set on a block/tap by Pasour, but FCHS rallied for an 11-10 edge behind four points from Savannah Whaley. Rouse and Ashley Capizzi provided kills off sets from Cannon to tie it at 12-all.
The Jaguars broke a 13-all deadlock with three points from Ava Loper and maintained a three-to-five point lead until a kill by Pasour trimmed the deficit to one (20-19). A kill from Addison Kingrey resulted in the 24th point, but a serve into the net kept A-G alive. A final long serve evened the match at one set each.
Farmville jumped out to an early lead in the third set only to see the Chargers regain the lead on a Rouse kill set up by a diving return from libero Yaneth Quiroz.
A kill from Rouse and an ace by Langemann pushed the A-G lead to 10-7, and the Chargers extended it behind Pasour and some missed kills by the Jaguars.
FCHS was only able to cut the deficit to six points twice the rest of the set. Serving from Yaneth Quiroz made it 21-14 before a kill from Whaley briefly ended A-G’s momentum. Two points from Langemann put the Chargers ahead two sets to one.
Cannon served the first four points of the final set, and Ayden-Grifton extended its lead behind Rouse, Lanegmann and Avery Braswell.
Farmville pulled within three (9-6) on Parker’s serve, but a pair of kills on Daisy Quiroz’s serve and three points from Langemann made it 15-7. The A-G lead grew to 13 points twice (22-9 and 23-10) before a pair of points from Summer Howell made it 24-13. A kill by Parker staved off one match point, but Langemann slammed home the final shot to seal the tournament title for the Chargers.
Both teams will now await their playoff seeding, which is expected to be released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Thursday afternoon.