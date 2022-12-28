Farmville Central’s boys basketball team has a knack for taking a game that feels like it will be a nail-biter down to the final buzzer and turning it into a commanding victory in the blink of an eye.

Tuesday afternoon’s clash with Holly Springs in the Devonte Graham bracket of the John Wall Invitational was no different. The Jaguars pulled away in the second half to secure a 74-59 victory in the quarterfinal contest at Broughton High School in Raleigh.