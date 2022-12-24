...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Ayden-Grifton’s Jackson Evans scored 14 goals during his senior soccer season and has been named The Daily Reflector male Athlete of the Fall for the Chargers,
LITTLEFIELD — While the 2022 boys’ fall sports season at Ayden-Grifton had its shortcomings at the team level, a handful of athletes put together strong individual seasons.
On the pitch, the Chargers finished the season 5-14-1, as they were a handful of close games away from a much better record.
Ayden-Grifton’s first six losses on the year all came by two goals or less, including four one-goal defeats.
Leading the way on the offensive end of the field was senior Jackson Evans, who has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Fall at Ayden-Grifton.
The senior accounted for more than a third of the team’s goals this season, finding the back of the net 14 times.
Evans, who was named to the Eastern Plains 2A Conference All-Conference team, also dished out a pair of assists on the year.
He scored in six games for the Chargers, including five multi-goal games, highlighted by a game against Eastern Wayne in which he scored all five of their goals in a 5-5 draw.
The 14-goal season came after scoring just five goals combined in his first three years with the team, with four of those coming in 2021 as a junior.
Honorable Mentions Soccer
Angel Romero — Led the Chargers with four assists while finishing second on the team in goals with 11.
In a 10-1 win over Kinston, he scored four goals and dished out two assists.
Football
Alex Dykes — Despite Ayden-Grifton going 0-10 on the season, Dykes was a key factor on both sides of the ball.
The senior finished the year with 10 catches for 153 yards, while on the defensive side he recorded 57 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on his way to earning All-Conference honors.
Jack Ewell — The sophomore was also named to the All-Conference team after catching eight passes for 130 yards while rushing the ball 10 times for 105 yards.
Defensively, Ewell had 57 tackles, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
Tremayne Phillips — Did a little bit of everything for the Chargers on the offensive side of the ball.
The senior threw for 145 yards, caught eight passes for 125 yards and rushed for 106 yards on the season.