Ayden-Grifton's Evans

Ayden-Grifton’s Jackson Evans scored 14 goals during his senior soccer season and has been named The Daily Reflector male Athlete of the Fall for the Chargers,

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

LITTLEFIELD — While the 2022 boys’ fall sports season at Ayden-Grifton had its shortcomings at the team level, a handful of athletes put together strong individual seasons.

On the pitch, the Chargers finished the season 5-14-1, as they were a handful of close games away from a much better record.