Alphonso ‘Vito’ Boyd was a four-sport athlete for four years at Ayden-Grifton, where he played basketball, was an all-conference lineman in football, a regional standout in track and a regional champion and state qualifier in wrestling.
Here is a Q&A with our Ayden-Grifton male athlete of the year.
Q: I’ve got to ask you about your nickname, Vito. What is the origin of that?
A: My uncle looked at me when I was little and said, ‘he’s going to be a top dog, so we’ll call him Vito.’ It has stuck with me ever since I was a little boy.
Q: What are your earliest recollections of sports?
A: I was 5 years old when I started playing football in Greenville.
Q: Were you encouraged or pushed to play the sport?
A: My dad left and went to prison, so my momma said she was going to put me in sports so I could stay around men who would have an important role in my life like my coaches.
Q: How did you get involved in wrestling and track because I know at every school, there are coaches who want kids to play other sports.
A: I was a freshman and became friends with this guy named Harrison who was a senior and he wanted me to come out for wrestling and stay in shape for football. So I gave it a shot, went out there and got my first win – I liked that too. In track, I wanted to stay active and went out as a freshman. I found out I was good at it so I stayed with that as well.
Q: What weight class were you in wrestling and what did you participate in in track?
A: I was a heavyweight all four years, and I threw the shot put and discus all four years in track.
Q: Shot put and discus are two totally different things. How can you be good at both?
A: It really is about technique. I do the slide (step) in then shot and the spin with the discus. My coach wanted to do the spin in the shot, but I would have thrown my shoulder out that way. You want to finish up high with the shot and keep the (12-pound) weight at your jawline. With discus, I say keeping it on your fingertips and finish high.
Q: What were your best throws in these events?
A: Freshman year I was throwing in the 90s for discus and this year I ended with 131, so as years progressed I got better. For shot, I started with a 38 (feet) and told myself by the end of my freshman year I wanted to be in the 40s. I got in the weight room and this year my farthest throw was 47 feet.
Q: How much has weight training played in your success in all three sports?
A: You need the weight training to be able to compete with other guys. I went to weight training at the high school in my eighth grade year and I was in there with the returning guys who were benching 295 pounds and I’m over with 135 thinking I am doing something (laughs).
Q: So what do you bench now?
A: I bench 335 pounds.
Q: Did you have any college interest?
A: I am going to walk on (for football) at North Carolina A&T, and they have a good engineering program.
Q: Where do you see yourself in five or six years?
A: I would love to have about 20 acres of land. I like animals but it won’t be farming.
Q: How did you develop a love of animals?
A: My momma. I grew up with dogs. I’ve recently started working with horses at Deep Curve Kennels in Greenville.
Q: How important has academics been for you?
A: My mom has always told me academics comes first, and she would take me off the field if my grades slipped. I loved football so much that I stayed on top of everything.
Q: You qualified for states in wrestling and track. Which did you choose, since they were held the same day?
A: I chose wrestling because I felt I had a better chance (finished first in regionals).
Q: What do you enjoy when you do have free time?
A: I like cutting grass. I use a zero-turnaround riding mower.
Honorable mention
Jackson Wilkie: He was the Chargers’ best runner in cross country and second in goals for soccer.
Quinton Mitchell: A solid basketball player who averaged 14.4 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game; he also shined on the football field.
Jayden Wooten: He posted an 11-3 record as an all-conference wrestler who advanced to regionals. He also played football, basketball and baseball.
Anthony Hernandez: He was a top player for the soccer and tennis teams.
Matthew Roth: He was a goalie for the Chargers’ soccer team.