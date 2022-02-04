A run to the 2A state quarterfinals by Ayden-Grifton’s volleyball team highlighted the girls’ fall sports season for the Chargers.
The team finished the year 20-4, including an 11-1 mark in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play as it went on to win the conference tournament in four sets over Farmville Central.
The Chargers were led by senior Abby Langemann, who has been named The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Fall for Ayden-Grifton.
The outside hitter finished the year with a team-high 205 kills to go along with 145 digs and 62 aces.
Langemann has since committed to play at Pitt Community College and was named the EPC Player of the Year.
She helped lead the Chargers to playoff wins over Franklin Academy (3-1), Southwest Edgecombe (3-0) and Louisburg (3-2).
Ayden-Grifton then saw its 17-match winning streak come to an end in the state quarterfinals in a five-set defeat to Bartlett-Yancey after the Chargers had won the first two sets of the match.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Holly Cannon — The senior setter closed out her career with an impressive 440 assists on the year.
Canon, who is committed to play at Lenoir Community College, added 51 aces on the year on her way to earning an Eastern Plains Conference First Team All-Conference selection.
Yaneth Quiroz — Quiroz was also named as a First Team All-Conference selection in the Eastern Plains Conference in her senior campaign.
The libero finished the season with 201 digs and 25 aces.
Avery Braswell — The junior finished the season with 132 kills to go along with 31 blocks on her way to earning an EPC Second Team All-Conference selection.
Tennis
Macy Mann — The Chargers’ top singles player reached the semifinals at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships to earn a berth in the Eastern Regional.
She earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tourney and received a first-round bye before defeating Washington’s Carson Moore 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Mann then suffered a loss to Greene Central’s Kaylee Hill in the semifinals by a score of 6-0, 6-2 before taking fourth-place after a 6-3, 6-3 loss in the third-place match to Laci Campbell of Washington.
The sophomore then made the quarterfinals at the Eastern Regional before seeing her season end with a 6-0, 6-1 loss to second-place finisher Katherine Medlin of Greene Central.
Cross Country
Skylar Vines — Vines finished 10th at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship meet after posting a time of 26:59.