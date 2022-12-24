Ayden-Grifton's Evans

Ayden-Grifton’s Lainy Evans follows through on a shot during a match against Perquimans this past season. Evans has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Fall for the Chargers.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

LITTLEFIELD — Another strong campaign for the volleyball team highlighted the 2022 girls’ fall sports season at Ayden-Grifton.

The Chargers posted their seventh consecutive winning season and finished as Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular season co-champions as well as tournament runner-ups.