...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Ayden-Grifton’s Lainy Evans follows through on a shot during a match against Perquimans this past season. Evans has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Fall for the Chargers.
LITTLEFIELD — Another strong campaign for the volleyball team highlighted the 2022 girls’ fall sports season at Ayden-Grifton.
The Chargers posted their seventh consecutive winning season and finished as Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular season co-champions as well as tournament runner-ups.
In the playoffs, Ayden-Grifton made a run to the third round before suffering a four-set loss to EPC foe Farmville Central, which handed them three of their nine losses on the year as it closed the season with a record of 19-9.
Lainy Evans was at the forefront of the Chargers’ success, as she had a breakout season at the net this fall and has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Fall at Ayden-Grifton.
The freshman slammed home a team-high 267 kills, good enough for 2.7 kills per set. She posted double-digit kills in 17 matches on the year, and her season-high in kills was 16, which she accomplished twice in wins over Croatan and South Lenoir.
Evans was not only a force at the net but also one of Ayden-Grifton’s top servers, as she finished the season second on the team in aces with 44.
In the postseason, Evans averaged 12 kills per match to help lead the Chargers to the EPC title match and the third round of the state tournament.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Avery Braswell — Closed out her career with the Chargers on a high note, finishing second on the team in kills with 179.
The senior had five double-digit kill performances, including posting 18 kills in her final match in the playoff loss to Farmville Central.
Haley Pasour — The junior was the third Charger to finish with over 100 kills this fall, posting 136.
Pasour was also one of Ayden-Grifton’s top servers on the year, finishing third on the squad with 38 aces.
Tennis
Macy Mann — Posted a 9-6 record at No. 1 singles for the Chargers and also claimed fifth place at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference singles championships.
The senior also went a combined 4-3 in No. 1 doubles action, as she helped lead Ayden-Grifton to a record of 11-5 on the year, including an upset of No. 2 East Duplin in the opening round of the 2A state tournament.
Sarah Fields — The senior paired with Lakin Johnson to make the quarterfinals of the EPC doubles championships.
She finished the year a combined 6-4 in doubles action while posting a record of 11-4 in No. 2 singles play.
Lakin Johnson — Also had a strong year in both singles and doubles play for Ayden-Grifton.
The senior went 11-3 at No. 4 singles while finishing the year with a 5-4 mark in doubles play.