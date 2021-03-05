The first day of basketball practice back in the fall at Farmville Central High School started in an unexpected way.
But then again, the unexpected has been happening quite a bit during the last year.
The players assembled there had been to the last two 2A state championship games, but were forced to share the second of their two titles last March when COVID-19 shut down all games just a few days before the state championships. After a summer and early fall of uncertainty amid the virus, the team was back together again.
“I told them to put all the balls down,” Farmville head coach and school athletics director Larry Williford said he told his team before practice had officially begun.
For the next several minutes, Williford talked to his players about the reality of needing to stay safe from extensive contact with other people, and about the reality of everyone wearing masks, even during games.
“We talked about the situation. We complained. We had a gripe session for about 10 minutes,” said Williford, whose Jaguars (14-0) take on fellow unbeaten Hendersonville (17-0) for the 2A crown at 3:30 Saturday at Providence Grove High School. “We talked about wearing masks. I told them I didn’t like masks either. After that 10 minutes, we didn’t spend any more time talking about masks.”
Instead, the Jaguars went right back to business, unleashing on every team they faced and beating most of them handily.
The boys team will be joined Saturday by the also undefeated Farmville girls (14-0), who just like their male counterparts were forced to share last season’s state title without playing in the final game.
The Jags’ girls take on Shelby (18-0) at 1 p.m. at Providence Grove.
To have both teams reclaim the titles and both finish with unblemished records would be yet another first in the legacy of the Jaguars’ programs.
But for Williford, there is a much simpler joy to be found in knowing the games will actually be played this time.
“We’re all happy just to be given the chance to play,” he said. “Everything is different. But it’s still sports, still the camaraderie, the bus rides and being together. It’s all those things outside the game that really make it special. They were so ready to be back together, just dying to be back together.”
Farmville’s perfect season reached new heights in its convincing home win against Northeastern in Tuesday night’s 2A semifinal round. The win included a jaw-dropping sequence when star senior Terquavion Smith — headed to N.C. State next season — took the ball on a fast break, put it through his legs and laid the ball high off the glass for teammate and longtime friend Leontae Moye to throw down a show-stopping dunk.
The play was No. 1 on Wednesday on ESPN’s top plays. While it was another big moment for the Jaguars on the national stage, it was nothing new for Williford.
“I knew they were capable of it, and I had seen them do it in practice,” he said. “A lot of things had to come together for that to happen, and for Terquavion, that’s probably the part of his game that’s the most underrated. He loves assists and getting his teammates involved.”
In describing the fast break leading up to the play and Moye’s big jam, Williford called it a “clean-up on Aisle 3” situation and, “He definitely cleaned up Aisle 3.”
It certainly is not lost on Williford that it would be unprecedented for the girls and boys to both claim titles and undefeated seasons on the same day at the same place.
“Unbelievable,” he said in describing the girls’ season to this point. “The girls are as focused as I’ve ever seen them. They are champing at the bit and the community support has been great. I know they all wish they could be there in person, but the TV views will be the highest they’ve ever been.”