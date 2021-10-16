A smattering of New Bern football fans walked out of the stadium at J.H. Rose in shock Friday night.
“I am totally surprised,” said one fan. “I really thought it was going to be a tight ballgame.”
Imagine how stunned the Rampant players, coaches and fans felt on Senior Night.
The Bears dominated in all phases of the game en route to a 48-0 victory in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.
New Bern (8-1 overall) put an emphatic end to Rose’s five-game win streak and tied the Rampants (5-4) atop the conference at 4-1.
The Bears’ defense held Rose to just 86 total yards – 69 in the first half and 17 in the second half – on their way to their third straight victory. The offense was in high gear as well, as the option running attack produced 389 yards out of New Bern’s 422 total.
The Rampants won the coin toss and elected to receive. Their first drive started well enough, as quarterback Will Taylor completed a 20-yard pass on third-and-6 to Landon Richards for a first down. A sack and two incomplete passes later, Rose had to punt.
The Rampants forced a three-and-out on New Bern’s first possession.
But on a third-and-11 play, Taylor’s pass was intercepted by Daquan Pate at the Rose 43 and returned to the 19 – the home team’s first turnover in over a month.
Aronne Herring scored on a 19-yard touchdown run with 7:19 left in the first quarter, Wyatt Jackson kicked the extra point, and New Bern was off and running – literally.
After another Rose punt, the Bears made it 14-0 on a 63-yard drive that needed just three plays: a 33-yard pass from Da’Kwan Bradley to Herring, an 11-yard run by Bradley and a 19-yard TD run by Zykeem Brooks. Jackson kicked the PAT with 4:02 left in the quarter.
New Bern forced another punt and then drove 51 yards in 11 plays – all runs. A 21-yard run by Bradley set up Herring’s three-yard TD run with 9:23 left in the second quarter, and it was 20-0 after a missed PAT.
The Bears took the next Rose punt and went 62 yards in 12 plays, converting three third-down plays in the process. A 19-yard TD run from Jayden Wallace and Jackson’s extra point extended the lead to 27-0 with 2:13 remaining in the first half.
Rose’s biggest offensive play came on its last series of the half, when Taylor hooked up with Jayden Grimes on a 33-yard pass. A New Bern facemask penalty moved the ball to the Bears’ 12, but on third-and-6, Taylor was picked off in the end zone by Pate again, and the visitors went into the break with a commanding lead.
The Bears took the second-half kickoff and wasted no time in reaching the end zone again – this time on a 76-yard run by Herring. Jackson’s PAT with 11:06 remaining put New Bern up 34-0.
Michael Allen seemingly gave Rose a spark when he returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. The score was called back due to a holding penalty in Rampant territory.
Rose later got a 21-yard run by Klavon Brown to move into Bears’ territory, but the drive stalled and New Bern held on downs at their own 47.
Five plays later, Bradley went 14 yards for a TD to complete a five-play, 53-yard drive, and Jackson’s PAT padded the advantage to 41-0 with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
A nine-play, 70-yard drive – capped by a one-yard run from Wallace and Jackson’s PAT – completed New Bern’s scoring at the end of the third quarter and necessitated the continuous clock.
New Bern was led by Brooks, who had 128 yards on 12 carries, Herring added 120 on 12 attempts, Wallace chipped in 73 yards on 13 carries and Bradley tallied 51 yards on nine rushes.
Rose has an open date next week.
D.H. Conley 42 Jacksonville 21
Bryce Jackson unleashed four touchdown passes in the first half, two to Isaiah Crumpler and two to Justin Foreman, for a 28-7 lead. The hookups with Crumpler went 80 and 88 yards.
Conley cashed in on a Jacksonville turnover late in the second with a Cooper Marcum 11-yard TD reception to extend the advantage to 35-7.
Before Jacksonville could limp into halftime, the Vikings struck again, this time on a jet sweep reverse play that started with Crumpler and went to Foreman, who tossed a TD pass to Marcum for a 42-7 score.
The game was a stalemate, 7-7, after the first quarter, but Conley finished the half with 354 passing yards.
Conley held off multiple rally attempts in the second half.
Washington 37 North Pitt 22
The high-scoring Pam Pack picked its spots in the opening half and forged a 15-0 lead by halftime, but the Panthers stormed back for 16 unanswered points to lead 16-15 in the third quarter.
That was as closed as North Pitt came to victory, however, as Washington turned the tables again in the second half.
John Paul II 18 South Creek 12
The Saints rallied to a big win and improved to 6-1 this season in the process.
A seven-yard touchdown by Rion Roseborough followed by a two-point conversion catch by Quinn McCaffrey put John Paul II in the lead.
Will McMinn kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half to cut the JP2 deficit to 12-10
South Creek linked up on a 48-yard pass play for a touchdown and a 12-7 lead with 3:06 left until halftime.
Havelock 32 South Central 12
The Rams led 19-6 at halftime and never looked back in a comfortable win.
West Craven 48 Greene Central 0
The Rams were never in it on Friday night, falling behind 35-0 by halftime and never registering a point in the contest..
Ayden-Grifton latest
The Chargers found themselves back in COVID-19 protocols this week and were unable to play. According to A-G athletics director Corey Skinner, Ayden-Grifton expects to play its next game Oct. 29 versus Washington. The SouthWest Edgecombe and West Craven games will not be made rescheduled.