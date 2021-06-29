FARMVILLE – If ever there was a burgeoning dynasty in high school boys’ basketball, it has to be Farmville Central High School.
The Jaguars have won four state championships in the past six years, including going back-to-back-to-back – a three-peat – in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The 2021 team completed a 15-0 campaign earlier this year and made history with the highest-scoring state championship game ever in North Carolina, 113-98 over Hendersonville in the 2A final at Providence Grove High School.
To signify this achievement, members of the Jaguars, coaches, support staff and others got some shiny new bling in the form of state championship rings during a ceremony Monday night in the high school auditorium.
This season brought about a different set of challenges, with the state still in the throes of COVID by the time the basketball season started.
“It was surreal,” said Jaguars head coach Larry Williford as he admired his newest piece of jewelry. “I have often said this is the best high school job in the state of North Carolina. These guys embraced the challenges we faced this year.”
Williford opened the ceremony with some remarks about his team.
“Tonight, we honor a special group of student-athletes who did a lot of amazing things this year, so we’re celebrating their accomplishments,” Williford told the crowd.
A special guest was also present to present gifts to the players for their run to another state title. George Whitfield, longtime baseball coaching legend in North Carolina and one of the most influential figures in high school, legion and college sports in the state, recognized the athletes.
“He has no personal ties to me or Farmville Central, but he said he wanted to honor our program, so we wanted him to be a part of the ring ceremony,” Williford said.
Whitfield said, “Fellas, this is a thrill for me to be here tonight. I only saw you play once this year because of COVID, but you were as hot as a firecracker that night and I wasn’t sure anybody could beat you. Fortunately, I have had a chance to be on a state championship team and you will never forget it – I guarantee you. When you get as old as I am, you’ll still be talking about it, because how many guys play all their lives and never do what you guys have done? How many get to stand on a stage like this tonight?”
Williford then talked about the season, which included cancellation of games, not having a Senior Night and overcoming a No. 9 seed and going on the road for all but one state playoff game – the Eastern 2A finals against Northeastern.
“We spent a combined 17 hours together on a bus in the first three playoff games,” he said. “It was special, and we had a good time.
“We took our medicine (the low seed). One of the hardest things to do is go on the road and beat someone in their gym. We did that three times and then got to play one last game at home, and what a game it was.”
Then the Jaguars capped off their three-peat by defeating Hendersonville in another history-making performance.
Players showed off their shiny new bling – many of them have three of them now.
It’s become a symbol of the excellence Williford and his staff wanted to create for the program many years ago.
STATE TENNIS
A pair of Pitt County tennis players exited early against tough competition in the NCHSAA tennis tournaments over the weekend.
Ginger Evans of J.H. Rose suffered a grueling three-set loss to Watauga’s Jillian Russert in the 3A singles bracket. Russert rallied to win the match 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).
South Central’s Pradnya Akula fell 6-2, 6-4 to Elyse Duley of Myers Park (Charlotte) in the 4A singles bracket.