Sophomore Lucas Causey wanted to break 19 minutes and 30 seconds. Freshman Gianna Speight wanted to run her best time and end up in first place.
Turns out the Farmville Central runners both saved their best for last and got what they wanted during the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Cross Country Championships held Wednesday afternoon on the Jaguars’ home course.
Causey ran a personal-best time of 19:21 in the boys’ race to finish in fourth place behind the Washington trio of Issac Campbell (18:50 and boys runner of the year), Braden Smithwick (19:01) and Luke Brown (19:19).
“Lucas wanted to break 19:30 and has done it twice over the past two weeks,” FCHS coach Landon Walker said. “He’s come out here and really worked his tail off.”
Farmville Central had two other male runners place in the top 10: Tiyun Turnage was fifth at 19:32, while Ja’Mide Lang emerged eighth at 20:51.
North Pitt had two runners finish in the top 10. Holden Burroughs was ninth at 21:20, while Walt Moore was 10th at 21:34.
Those runners all earned all-conference runners, as did Washington runners Mica Whitley (sixth at 21:32) and Hunter Moore (seventh at 20:35).
Greene Central’s top runner in the boys’ race was Owen Dyer, who came in 12th with a time of 22:11. Ayden-Grifton’s top placer was Jackson Robol (24th at 26:59).
In the girls’ race, Speight set the pace and ran a personal-best time of 23:03 to take first place and earn conference female runner of the year honors.
“Gianna came out and has really picked it up in the last two weeks,” Walker said. “She hasn’t had the best season for a freshman, but she has improved at the right time.”
Skylar Vines was the top runner for Ayden-Grifton; she was 10th overall with a time of 26:59.
Speight was joined on the all-conference team by Washington’s Hailey Broadwell (second at 23:49), Reagan Fisher (third at 23:50), Jamie Perez (fourth at 23:51) and Jessica Connor (fifth at 24:20).
Washington defeated Farmville Central 19-40 for the boys title and took the girls crown with 15 points (the other teams didn’t have enough runners to score).
BIG CAROLINA MEET
Runners from South Central and D.H. Conley dominated the top 10 of the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Championships at Boyd Lee Park.
SC’s Elliott Kleckner was first (15:21), followed by Nathan Geyer of Conley (15:35), Cooper Kleckner of SC (16:02), Landen Williams and Noah Anderson of Conley (16:38 and 17:23, respectively) and Matthew Riggs of SC (17:37) in the top six.
Conley’s Carter Adrias was eighth (17:47), while South Central’s Simon Thomas was ninth (17:51).
The top runner for the J.H. Rose boys was Brad Garland, who took 19th place at 19:06.
Conley edged South Central 30-31 for the boys’ title. Rose was fourth with 113 points.
On the girls’ side, J.H. Rose’s Saline Kulas placed second with a time of 21:13, while South Central’s Dahlia Lind was third at 21:19.
South Central had two other runners in the top 10. Madison Quinn was fifth at 21:52 and Emily Grubs was eighth at 22:43.
D.H. Conley’s Caitlin Brown placed ninth at 22:46.
South Central won the girls team title with 42 points. Conley was third with 73 and Rose ended up fifth with 119 points.
GIRLS’ TENNIS DUAL TEAMS FIRST ROUND J.H. Rose 9, Hunt 0
J.H. Rose opened with a typically dominant first match in the dual teams first round on Wednesday with a shutout of Hunt in Wilson.
The Rampants advanced to the second round and are slated to play a home match at 4 p.m. next Tuesday. Also, regionals are set to begin Friday afternoon in Rocky Mount.
Rose was led at Hunt by singles wins from Edie Yount, Dabney Osborne, Emily Mitchum, Britton Seymour, Cecelia Batton and Carson Radcliff, with five of the six wins coming in straight sets.
In doubles, the Rampants got wins from Osborne/Mitchum, Seymour/Radcliff and Christine Carter/Lily Walker.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 1, Havelock 0
Conley scored the lone goal of the match in the first half on Tuesday night, with Ryan Davis finding the back of the net for the Vikings.
Conley faces off against New Bern at home today.