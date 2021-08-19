Second-year Ayden-Grifton football coach Todd Lipe offered a lengthy response as to how his team could fare this season, just a few months after playing in the spring when COVID pushed it back.
“How we do this season can depend on injuries, how well we jell, how well those guys really like playing,” Lipe said. “If we can get a win fairly early and not have to worry about that…a lot will have to do with how they handle adversity, do we put the ball on the ground, do we have turnovers at the quarterback position, will our defense get turnovers, things like that. There’s a lot of questions. I hope we can get two or three wins coming out before conference.
The Chargers scrimmaged at Princeton (SouthWest Onslow and Wallace-Rose Hill) with a thin roster number-wise.
“We have only seven seniors and seven juniors, but hopefully we get more freshmen out when school starts, we want to start up JV program by time conference starts,” Lipe said. “Ideally we want some backups because we do have a lot of kids that will play both ways.”
Quinton Mitchell will be the Chargers’ quarterback this season.
“He was the backup last year but also was a very good wideout and DB (defensive back),” Lipe said. “He threw the ball very well and had a couple of strong runs in the scrimmage. If he’s on and he’s feeling it, I feel like he’s going to take us as far as we can go.”
Ashton Watkins will serve as Mitchell’s backup.
At running back, A-G appears to have depth with Rahmik Moore, who had a good season in the spring as a backup and will also serve as the kicker.
Mark Dillahunt, Brandon Lancaster and Nick Hudson are also seeing time in the Chargers’ backfield.
“I feel good about the running back spot for us,” Lipe said.
Wide receiver-wise, A-G has what Lipe referred to as ‘decent skill’ with Nakhim Whitfield returning (also a kick returner), Jayden Wooten and Jamarlin Woodard in the slot. Alex Dykes could also see time at receiver as well as Jack Ewell, a freshman with good hands who made several catches in the scrimmage.
“We will run multiple sets and RPOs (run-pass option) off of our schemes,” Lipe said.
The offensive line features a pair of returners – center Daniel Styron (who will also play defensive end) and Zach Hill (a long snapper).
A sophomore with size, Ray’shawn Phillips, is around 350 pounds, strong and has potential, while Coty Dixon will also see time on the offensive line.
“We’ve got to be able do both (run and pass) offensively,” Lipe said. “The best teams are 50-50. You want to keep the defensive coordinator and his defense off-balance and not knowing what you’re going to do, and a lot of that is built into the RPO system.”
Defensively, the Chargers have Dixon and Phillips, Dykes, Styron, Ewell playing on the line thus far.
At linebacker, Joe Anderson and Lancaster, combined with Dillhaunt, will play inside. Nick Hudson and Moore are set at outside linebacker.
In the secondary, Jamarlin Woolard, Wooten, Nakeem Whitfield, Jaleel Dixon and Terrence Nicholson as well as freshman Hatteras Jenkins are the prospects.
“I think we’ve got good ball skills back there,” Lipe said. “We try to pattern read everything and communication’s big for us.
“The goal is to get three-and-outs, stop the run with a seven-man box and try to make teams one-dimensional,” he added.
Regarding COVID, Lipe’s message to his players has been, “I’d like for them to try and be safe, but at the same time I want them to live their life and not be in fear of not being able to play,” he said.
To that end, the Chargers’ schedule has already changed because of the virus. Instead of playing James Kenan Friday, A-G will instead travel to West Carteret.
“I am not confident that we’re going to be able to avoid everything, but everyone is going to have to deal with it,” Lipe said.
As far as his team’s expectations, Lipe offered his final thoughts.
“Injuries on a thin line already could be tough on us,” he said. “Our quarterback has reps under his belt, but I think every team…if their quarterback goes down they’re going to have issues. But I feel like overall we’ve practiced well, are in fairly good condition, and if things go right early enough, hopefully we can get on a roll.”