Week 8 of the high school football season features the return of Ayden-Grifton, after three weeks missed from COVID-19 protocols, as well as other games involving Pitt County schools.
Tonight, A-G is scheduled to return to the gridiron to take on Greene Central in Snow Hill, D.H. Conley travels to Havelock, J.H. Rose hosts Northside-Jacksonville, North Pitt entertains SouthWest Edgecombe, South Central travels to New Bern and Farmville Central plays at Washington in games set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
John Paul II Catholic played at Rocky Mount Academy on Thursday night.
AYDEN-GRIFTON AT GREENE CENTRAL
The Chargers played their first three scheduled games, going 1-2. Then COVID protocols interrupted their season.
Tonight marks their return after 27 days off. Coach Todd Lipe said his players returned to practice earlier this week, but said the past near-month has been difficult, as schedule updates now having A-G playing four games between tonight and Oct. 12, including Tuesday for homecoming against Farmville Central and next Friday at North Pitt.
“We didn’t do anything with the kids. Those who were quarantined stayed away and the others came to school, but that was it,” Lipe said on Tuesday. “Coaches worked on new game plans and tried to prepare for the numerous games in the next couple of weeks. You still are not sure if you’re going to play – something else could happen here or at another school. We’ve had a couple of good practices since returning and hope that it improves the rest of the week.”
Greene Central (2-4) is coming off a 61-20 loss against SouthWest Edgecombe last week, its second straight defeat after starting 2-0.
SW EDGECOMBE AT NORTH PITT
North Pitt (3-1) faces a stiff challenge from a Cougars squad that has won its last two games over Farmville Central and Greene Central.
Xavier Mayo is a dual-threat at quarterback for SWE and he has several talented backs with him. The offensive line is led by Keyshaun Powell, Hilton Webb and tight end Jahson Davis.
“Defensively they are a very disciplined, well-coached group who play an attacking, pursuing style,” North Pitt coach Greg Watford said. “We must execute well in this one. Defensively, if we can control the line of scrimmage and play solid attacking assignment football while eliminating big plays, we can be successful.”
D.H. CONLEY AT HAVELOCK
The Vikings (2-3, 1-0 Big Carolina) travel to Havelock (3-1, 0-1) for a key league game.
The Rams scored 34 unanswered points to defeat Southern Durham 34-2 a week ago, while Conley won its conference opener, 41-14, over Northside-Jacksonville.
Conley faces a Havelock team led on offense by quarterback Andrew Frazier (13-of-17 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns last week) and receiver Jason Moore (seven catches, 170 yards). Defensively, the Rams were sparked by 10 tackles from Jaiden Nesbit, Edward Steward (two sacks) and Javonte Vereen (interception). They also recovered four Southern Durham fumbles.
Conley received solid performances last week from quarterback Bryce Jackson (218 passing yards and two TDs, and 31 yards rushing with a TD), Cooper Marcum (three catches, 101 yards, blocked punt and 5-for-5 in extra points), Jacob Smith (three catches, 33 yards), Christian Jones (interception), Andrew Hollinger (15 tackles) and Walker Kassnove (seven tackles, sack).
NORTHSIDE AT J.H. ROSE
The Rampants (3-3, 2-0 Big Carolina) are only a few days removed from their biggest win of the season, a 28-21 triumph over Jacksonville on Tuesday which vaulted Rose to the top of the conference standings.
JHR coach Will Bland said his team can’t afford to overlook Northside, which fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the league when it lost 41-14 to D.H. Conley.
“We are on a high right now,” Bland said. “But we have to continue to do the things we’ve been doing well the past three weeks – run the ball, control the line of scrimmage, tackle well and eliminate turnovers and penalties.”
SOUTH CENTRAL AT NEW BERN
The Falcons (1-3, 1-1 Big Carolina) have an arduous task ahead of them as they face New Bern (5-1, 1-1), which suffered its first loss last week, 29-28, to Jacksonville.
The Bears are led by Aronne Herring, who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries last Friday, and Zykeem Brooks (11 carries, 108 yards, two TD).
South Central is looking to get its offense back on track after managing just 15 total yards in a 42-0 loss to J.H. Rose.
FARMVILLE CENTRAL AT WASHINGTON
Quarterback Brandon Knight, who has been a dual threat running and throwing the ball for Farmville Central, will lead the Jaguars (2-3, 0-1) against Washington.
Knight ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 58 more in FC’s 27-20 nonconference win over Riverside (Williamston) last week.
The Jaguar defense – paced by Octavius Mercer, Anthony Suggs and Dameri Suggs, along with Knight – will face a Washington squad that is 0-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall after a 26-7 loss to West Craven last week.
The Pam Pack gave up 395 yards rushing despite forcing two turnovers. Duke commit Terry Moore has rushed for 522 yards and nine TDs on just 32 carries for the Pam Pack.