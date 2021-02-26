BETHEL – Big plays on both sides of the ball helped Ayden-Grifton win its season-opening football game Thursday night, 29-12 over North Pitt.
It is the first win for Todd Lipe as the Chargers’ head coach.
“We took advantage of some big plays and so did they,” Lipe said. “The kids were excited to get back on the field; we had a lot of enthusiasm and I’m real proud of the job they did as well as our coaching staff.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Ayden-Grifton (1-0) needed just four plays to reach the end zone following a Panthers punt.
On third-and-15 from his own 15-yard line, Charger quarterback Josh Wright hit wide receiver Jayden Wooten down the A-G sideline for an 85-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion run made it 8-0.
The next three possessions yielded turnovers – one from A-G and two from North Pitt.
The Panthers seemingly had some momentum at midfield, but on their second play, Vito Boyd stripped the ball-carrier and rumbled 52 yards to the Panther 2.
From there, Marlon Cannon scored on a four-yard TD run and Jackson Wilkie kicked the extra point to give the visitors a 15-0 advantage with 6:34 left in the first half.
North Pitt answered with a 65-yard kickoff return from No. 20 down to the Chargers’ 14-yard line, and on the first play, Panther quarterback 11 Alex Espinosa-Johnson went the 14 yards for the score, making it 15-6 with 6:19 left in the half.
Ayden-Grifton provided a response, and a quick one at that.
North Pitt tried a short kickoff, which A-G recovered at its own 49-yard line. On third-and-11 from his own 48, Wright connected with Deshaun Cox down the sideline against man coverage, and the result was a 52-yard TD with 4:20 left in the half. Wilkie’s extra point made it 22-6.
North Pitt cut into the lead with a 60-yard drive in nine plays midway through the third quarter. Raheem Jones’ five-yard scoring run made it 22-12 at the end of the quarter.
The Panthers seemingly had momentum again when they recovered an onside kick at the A-G 46-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.
Three plays later, the Chargers squashed that momentum when Cox stepped in front of Wright’s pass for an interception and took it to zone for a 46-yard TD. Wilkie’s PAT with 11:06 remaining completed the scoring.
Wilkie recovered a North Pitt fumble after a long kickoff return by Jones inside the A-G 20, essentially sealing the outcome.
J.H. Rose 54, New Bern 7
The Will Bland coaching era at Rose got off to a roaring start on Thursday night with a blistering of long-standing rival New Bern.
The highly touted matchup billed as a great opening-night showdown was anything but.
The offense powered by senior quarterback Grant Jarman and junior running back Michael Allen was clicking all night.
In fact, when the Rampants scored their final touchdown and conversion of the night, the clock was ticking for the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.
Not to be outdone, the Rose defense scooped up a New Bern fumble and returned it 82 yards.
South Central 46 C.B. Aycock 7
The Falcons also opened the season with a rout at home. No further details were available.