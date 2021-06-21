FRANKLINTON – D.H. Conley’s boys track team captured second place (75 points) and earned four championships during the Class 3A Eastern Regional meet Saturday at Franklinton High School.
The Viking boys will send seven individuals and one relay team to the state 3A meet this weekend in Greensboro.
Nathan Geyer took a pair of top finishes for Conley. He was first in the 800-meter run (2:00.05) and first in the 1,600 (4:35.35).
Justin Foreman won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 08.75 inches.
Also taking first place was the boys 800-meter relay team (Khalil Harper, Isaiah Crumpler, Foreman and Elijah Gorham), who their race in 1:30.86.
Gorham was third in the 200 (22.71), Crumpler took third in the 400 (51.49), Garrett Miller was fourth in the 1,600 (4:41.55), Landen Williams took fourth in the 3,200 (10:28.73) and Josh Drew emerged fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.69).
All of those participants qualified for the state meet by placing in the top four of their respective events.
The Conley girls will send A’riana Crumpler and a relay team to the state meet.
Crumpler was first in the discus with a throw of 123-05, almost 25 feet farther than the next closest competitor. She was also third in the shot put (34-09).
The Vikings’ 3,200-meter relay team (Jennifer Perez, Caitlin Brown, Alice Guth and Hayley Ferrell) placed third with a time of 10:41.26).
Conley’s girls tied for 11th place in the team standings with 26 points.
The J.H. Rose girls finished eighth as a team (26 points) behind a pair of relay teams.
The 400-meter relay squad (Breanna Woods, Touanna Bryant, Delisa Davis and Camya Whitfield) was third in 50.99, while the 800-meter relay quartet (Davis, Woods, Melanne Sutton and Deiya Staton) placed second in 1:47.13. Both teams qualified for the state meet.
The J.H. Rose boys will send their 400-meter relay team to the state meet after it placed third in the regionals with a time of 44.15. Members of the team are Nazir Nixon, Jah’Quarious Brown, Anthony Daniels and Travon Smith.
The Rampants ended up with 15 points, which placed them 15th in the boys team standings.