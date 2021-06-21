RALEIGH – South Central High School will send six individuals and one relay team to the Class 4A Track and Field State Championships this weekend in Greensboro.
The Falcons finished seventh as a team in the boys and girls standings during the Class 4A Eastern Regionals Saturday (June 19) at Cardinal Gibbons High School.
Alexis Hastings took first place in the triple jump (38-05), second place in the 300-meter hurdles (46.26) and third in the 100 hurdles (15.10), while Tymain Everett was third in the high jump (6-00.00).
Earning fourth-place finishes were Cooper Kleckner in the 1,600-meter run (4:33.14), Elliott Kleckner in the 3,200 (9:41.48), Brian Hardy in the shot put (43-07.25), Kayla Smith in the 400-meter run (1:01.78) and the girls 800-meter relay team (1:48.61).
The SC boys garnered 41.50 points while the girls amassed 50.50 points.