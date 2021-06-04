The long wait is over for the D.H. Conley wrestling team.
The Vikings finished 21-0 overall and won their first conference championship in 18 years by defeating league foe South Central 78-6 and nonconference opponent Wilson Fike 49-28 on Thursday night in their regular-season finale.
“It’s always a goal every year for every kid and for the team to finish undefeated,” Conley fourth-year coach Michael Taylor said. “Realistically, we want to keep growing – growing as individuals and growing as a team across the board. If we keep getting better, that’s really our goal – if we do that, I will be happy – whether that comes out to 21-0 or 0-21.”
Not only did the Vikings complete a perfect regular season on Senior Night, they dethroned New Bern as conference champions.
Taylor feels the squad has improved from the first match to the final one in the regular season.
“We keep getting better,” he said. “Every now and the we would go backwards a little, but we are consistently growing as a team.”
Conley fielded a team comprised of 27 grapplers – the most of any team in Pitt County this season.
“We are down about eight or nine because of COVID,” he said. “We should’ve had probably 35-37, so we lost some kids (to COVID-19 protocols) too. The big thing was we kept reaching out to them (during the offseason) and didn’t even talk about wrestling. We would talk about their life. Once you’re involved in a kid’s life, they’re going to give everything they’ve got for you.”
Taylor and his staff recognized four seniors – Gabriel Anderson, Joshua Atkinson, Rashid O’Neal and Troy Weaver – prior to Thursday’s first match.
Conley had three wrestlers finish undefeated during the regular season: Ethan Lenyszyn at 120 pounds, Carson Hathaway at 152 and Walter Kasanove at 160. Three others only had one loss: Porter Mills at 126, Jordan Anderson at 170 and Weaver at 182.
South Central only had eight wrestlers against Conley. Joshua Martin (113 pounds) had the Falcons’ lone victory.
Conley earned pinfall wins at 120 (Christopher Bonner over Amikeveli Williams), 145 (Joshua Atkinson over Justin Martin), 152 (Hathaway over Omica Daniels), 160 (Kasanove over Josiah Barnwell) and 182 (Weaver over Isaiah Percy).
The Vikings also picked up forfeit wins at 126 (Lenyszyn), 132 (Mills), 138 (Sammy Obeid), 170 (Jordan Anderson), 195 (Brendan Gregory), 220 (O’Neal), heavyweight (Gabriel Anderson) and 106 (Jacob Byma).
Against Fike, Conley earned pinfall wins from Hathaway and O’Neal, a decision from Lenyszyn (12-2), a decision by Weaver (5-4) and forfeits from Obeid, Kasanove, Byma, Bonner and Thomas English (120).
“Tonight just topped off a great season,” Taylor said. “My hat goes off to the three undefeated kids and the three who only had one loss.”
The Vikings will take next week off to prepare for the Class 3A Eastern Regionals, scheduled for June 15 at West Carteret.
Games postponed
Inclement weather Thursday forced baseball games in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference to be rescheduled.
D.H. Conley will play host to Eastern Wayne on Monday at 6 p.m. J.H. Rose will travel to South Central for a 6 p.m. game Monday.