The floor of D.H. Conley High School’s basketball court is being named for a coach who spent more than two decades helping to build the school’s athletics programs.
The Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved the name Maloney Court in honor of Rob Maloney, the director of athletics for Pitt County Schools since July 2022. Maloney had previously served as Conley’s boys’ varsity basketball coach since 2000 and as the school’s athletics director for more than 15 years.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said last month that the recognition is deserved.
“I’ve known Rob Maloney a long time, and you take the athletics out of it he is one of the most outstanding men that I’ve ever known,” Forrest said. “I think this is a tremendous honor.”
The naming is the third for a gymnasium in the school district in a little more than six months. In June 2022, the board voted to name Elmhurst Elementary School’s gym in honor of former principal Colleen Burt, who was instrumental in advocating and raising funds for the facility.
The board also approved the naming of South Central High School’s basketball court in honor of school athletics director Chris Cherry, a coach whose career spanned 15 years and more than 500 wins, including 17 conference titles, six sectional championships, two regional titles and a state title.
Maloney, an East Carolina University graduate, began his Pitt County Schools’ career at A.G. Cox Middle School in 1993 and moved to Conley in 1996, where he taught science and physical education and coached football and girls’ basketball before starting as boys’ coach.
“I’ve only been there a year and a half,” Principal Michael Swinson told the board at an earlier meeting. “I could already tell once I got there that he’s the biggest advocate for D.H. Conley that you could ever see.”
Coach Shannon McLaughlin, who serves as the school’s athletics director, agreed.
“He’s been a huge influence to all the athletes that have come in and out of there,” said McLaughlin, who worked with Maloney for 16 years. “He’s been a great mentor, friend and colleague.”
A former Conley teacher of the year, Maloney coached the Vikings to four regular season conference championships, including the 2022 Big Carolina 3A/4A title, three league tournament trophies and a North Carolina High School Athletic Association Sectional championship. He is an eight-time coach-of-the-year selection.
He earned recognition as the North Carolina Athletics Directors Association Athletic Director of Excellence in 2020 and was a Wells Fargo Cup Champion for nine consecutive years. He is a former president of both the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference and the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
The board approved the floor naming as part of its consent agenda, which was originally to have included a proposal to spend more than $600,000 as part of an effort to help make school library collections more diverse. The middle school and high school books purchases, paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, are part of a $1.9 million, three-year local initiative known as The Big Library Project. A district spokesman said the books purchase should be included on the board’s March agenda, along with purchases for elementary school media centers.
Also on Monday, the board:
Recognized A.G. Cox Middle School Beta Club sponsors Meredith Hall and Susan Nguyen, along with students who competed and won during the state Beta Convention. Winners were: Matt Angeles for drawing; Hayden Lenz for sculpture; Harper Clayton for pottery; Saanvi Kumar for math and spelling bee; Lauren Corack for language arts; Anya Kumar for math; Zoe Dawson for creative writing; Surya Mitra for science; Autumn Hoyt and Pierce Burgin for social studies; and Charlotte Starbuck, Ameilia Joyner and Audrey Maynard for Club Project 2-D Design.
Honored C.M. Eppes Middle School Lego League for winning the breakthrough award during the state competition. The students created a presentation that demonstrated research on renewable energy regarding their innovation solution and robot design. The team members included: Harry Cannan, Colby Dawson, Johan Johnson, Devin Leary, Tony Leary, Max Martinez, Arley Morgan, Garrett Taylor, Elyse Thigpen and Sam Winkler. Coaches are Charlie Ralph, Olivia Taggart and Amelia White.
Recognized J.H. Rose High School’s Lady Rampants volleyball team as being runner-up for the 3-A state championship. Team members are: Riley Cutler, Erica Bullock, Anna Bayes, Shea Jenkins, Amelia Taft, Forbes Hall, Madison Mirra, Layne Mills, Emily Smith, Sarah Grace Aldridge, Helen Wilford and Chelsey Thompson. Head coach is Kelley Krainiak, and Allison Bayes served as statistician.
Honored Pitt County Farm Bureau as this month’s community partner. Farm Bureau is the sponsor of the school district’s Teacher of the Year recognition ceremony, held annually in March.
Acknowledged Feb. 6-10 as National School Counseling Week and February as Career and Technical Education Month.