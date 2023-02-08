Rob Maloney

Rob Moloney works the sideline in 2019 when he was coaching the D.H. Conley Vikings boys basketball team.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The floor of D.H. Conley High School’s basketball court is being named for a coach who spent more than two decades helping to build the school’s athletics programs.

The Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved the name Maloney Court in honor of Rob Maloney, the director of athletics for Pitt County Schools since July 2022. Maloney had previously served as Conley’s boys’ varsity basketball coach since 2000 and as the school’s athletics director for more than 15 years.


