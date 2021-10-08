Pitt County rivals square off in conference play in Week Nine of the high school football season, as J.H. Rose makes the short trip to D.H. Conley for a Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup and Ayden-Grifton travels to North Pitt for an Eastern Plains 2A encounter.
In other conference contests, Farmville Central travels to West Craven and Greene Central entertains Washington in a pair of EPC games.
John Paul II Catholic played Faith Christian (Rocky Mount) on Thursday, while South Central is off this week.
J.H. ROSE AT D.H. CONLEY
The biggest game in the county this week happens at Hollywood Crossroads, where the Vikings (2-4 overall, 1-1 Big Carolina 3A/4A) try to derail the momentum of J.H. Rose (4-3, 3-0), which is on a four-game win streak after starting 0-3.
“The Rose-Conley football game has always been special,” Vikings head coach Nate Conner said. “The guys have a lot of energy, and yes, it’s another game and we don’t want to approach it any different. But we’d be fools not to say it’s a special game and means a lot to all of the people involved. The rivalry creates that extra level of excitement, but when it comes down to it, we have to play our best brand of football.”
Rose head coach Will Bland had a somewhat similar take.
“It’s a fun atmosphere and the kids have known each other and played against each other from Pop Warner through middle school and now, in high school,” he said. “This is for bragging rights for the rest of the year. Our kids are excited — it’s one of the games people in the county look forward to every year, so we want to go out there and make sure we perform to the best of our ability and keep this momentum we have built these past four games.”
While the Rampants are starting to hit their stride on the gridiron, Conley is hoping to avoid the issues that befell it last week in a 55-12 loss to Havelock.
“Havelock has a good team and they made a few explosive plays and fed off of that,” Conner said. “We didn’t do a great job of recovering from those plays, but I thought we were competitive the whole game but don’t think the scoreboard necessarily indicated that.”
Conner said Rose has plenty of weapons.
“They have a really good team from top to bottom,” he said. “(Michael) Allen is an electric, special player who anytime he touches the ball, he has the ability to take it the distance. (Klavon Brown) is an all-around real impressive player who does everything, and (quarterback Will) Taylor gets more and more experience each week and is comfortable in the varsity game now (he has not thrown an interception in four weeks). They have real good pieces all over the field.”
Bland said he is concerned with Conley’s dynamic combination of quarterback Bryce Jackson and tight end Cooper Marcum.
“First of all, we have to worry about Bryce — he’s a dynamic quarterback who can throw the ball. And (Marcum) is his go-to guy on a majority of his passes, so we want to try and limit his touches,” he said.
Bland continued: “We want to put pressure on their backfield and hopefully force them to make mistakes. They did a good job of running the ball against Havelock, so if we can disrupt and eliminate their running game, we can be successful.”
Rose’s game plan will be the same as it has been the past four weeks — run the ball behind its ever-developing offensive line, throw it when necessary and avoid penalties and turnovers.
“Four weeks ago when we were 0-3, we still felt we were better than what our record showed,” Bland said. “We have proven we are capable of moving the ball, and if we continue to do things the right way, we hope to make a run here at the end of conference play and be ready for the playoffs.”
Conner said his squad can’t get caught up in trying to do anything different, regardless of the game’s circumstances.
“In games against real good teams, we have to be able to make some big plays too,” he said. “We don’t have to do anything we’re not capable of or play any way that’s out of this world, but the whole team still has to play well.
“I’ve got full confidence in our kids and what we do. We have to execute our plan, just like we have all season. You make mistakes when you get in these types of games and think you’ve got to be different. We can’t get away from who we are — we just have to continue to trust that the boys will execute to the best of their ability.”
AYDEN-GRIFTON AT NORTH PITT
The Chargers (2-3 overall, 1-1 EPC 2A) will travel to Bethel in an attempt to slow down the Panthers (5-1 overall, 2-0 EPC 2A), who have won five consecutive games after suffering a season-opening loss to New Bern.
This will be Ayden-Grifton’s third game in a week. The Chargers used a 22-point third quarter to hand Farmville Central a 36-24 loss.
“We have a very physical and athletic North Pitt team Friday,” Chargers coach Todd Lipe said. “Rain could be an issue; I know we (couldn’t) play Thursday because of the 72-hour rule between games. We beat them last year but they are greatly improved team.”
FARMVILLE CENTRAL AT WEST CRAVEN
Farmville Central looks to get back on the winning side as it travels to Vanceboro to face West Craven. The Jaguars fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the EPC 2A Conference following a 36-24 loss on Tuesday to Ayden-Grifton.
“We play a very good and physical West Craven football team after having played (Tuesday) and last Friday,” Jaguars head coach Ron Cook said Wednesday. “Our team is almost back to full health, but we’ll need to play a mistake-free game to be competitive with them.”
WASHINGTON AT GREENE CENTRAL
The Rams (3-4 overall, 1-2 EPC 2A) are hoping to continue the momentum of a win over Ayden-Grifton last week but face a Washington squad that is capable of scoring a lot of points. The Pam Pack are averaging 43.3 points per game.
“They are a quality team,” GC coach Jason Wilson said of the Pam Pack (4-2, 1-1 EPC 2A). “They run a tough offense and utilize their personnel perfectly. We will have to play sound assignment football and limit mistakes/turnovers to be successful. The team that is more physical will definitely have an advantage.”