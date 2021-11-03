D.H. Conley head coach Jennifer Gillikin scanned her stat sheet and broke down in tears, realizing five girls on that sheet (Maddy May, Ella Philpot, Caroline Dobson, Cassie Dail and Alyssa Thomas) played the final volleyball match of their careers Tuesday night.
It’s the kind of emotion one would expect when the season ends in heartbreak.
The Vikings trailed two sets to none to Green Level in the Class 4A Eastern Regional final but refused to throw in the towel, storming back with the determination and fire that made them the 3A state champions just nine months ago.
But after winning sets three and four and leading early in the fifth set, Conley was unable to sustain its momentum, and the Gators rallied for a 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 15-10 victory to advance to Saturday’s 4A championship match in Raleigh.
Green Level, the No. 2 seed, improved to 26-1 while top seed Conley ended its season at 25-3.
After composing herself, Gillikin reflected on what was a memorable season.
“After dropping the first two sets, as a coach you just pray that your kids will give you all they have in the third set to start a comeback, and that’s exactly what our girls did,” she said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of my team. The third and fourth set they played with determination and grit, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
Conley took a 5-2 lead in the first set with four points off Mallie Blizzard’s serve, which included a pair of kills from Ella Philpot. The Vikings were able to maintain their advantage behind Ashlyn Philpot (two kills and a block) and Ella Philpot (block).
The home team was up 18-11 when Green Level clawed back behind a quartet of hitters: Morgan Downs, Ellie Sampson, Ava Toppin and Olivia Hummel. Sampson served the final nine points, which included two aces and a Toppin tap, to grab the first set.
The Gators took control early in the second set, using 10 straight points from libero Nicole Deeliveira to take a 15-3 lead, forcing Gillikin to call timeout. The closest the Vikings could get was 17-11 on three points from libero Dobson, but a Sampson kill quelled the home team’s momentum, and four points from Toppin and two from Halle Gibson put Green Level up two sets to none.
After trailing early in set three, Conley used a Blizzard set/Ashlyn Philpot kill that started a run of five straight points, four from Carson Corey at the service line.
The Gators pulled within one (10-9) on Sampson’s serve, but after cutting the deficit to one, the visitors were not able to overtake the Vikings, who pulled away behind kills from Kylah Silver and May and several returns that were out. A serve into the net gave Conley the set.
Blizzard’s six-point run in the fourth set (sparked by Silver and both Philpots at the net) gave the Vikings a 6-2 lead. Blocks and kills from Silver and the Philpots helped extend the lead, and the closest the Gators would got was 10 points on three occasions. A kill by Thomas and return by May tied the match and sent it to the decisive final set.
Conley led 3-2 in the final set but the Gators responded with five of the next six points to regain control.
Kills from Toppin, Sampson and Downs made it 10-5 until an Ashlyn Philpot kill off a Cassie Dail set trimmed the Green Level advantage to four.
Conley was able to cut the margin to three points on an Ella Philpot tap, but a kill from Hummel gave the Gators their 14th point. A long return, coupled with a block off a short Conley return, ended the Vikings’ season.
“I prefer not to dwell on the fifth set,” an emotional Gillikin said. “I want to remember the heart and grit and determination these girls showed in the third and fourth sets.
“We have a great group,” she said. “Last year, after the COVID year, this year they came in with the goal of making it back. Moving up to 4A was a big jump and we really did our best to get a strong nonconference schedule, and our girls really stepped up to the challenge. We have two seniors (May and Ella Philpot) that have played in four Eastern Regionals, and that just doesn’t happen. I just can’t say enough about these girls.”
Cedar Ridge 3, J.H. Rose 0
The second-seeded Rampants saw their season come to an end in the 3A semifinals, going toe-to-toe in the opening two sets with the top-seed Red Wolves before ultimately bowing out, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.
After leading most of the first set, the Rampants fell behind late and succumbed to a 25-21 loss. The second frame was even more frantic for Rose, which battled out of multiple deficits and led late once again only to see the Red Wolves stage another big finish for a 25-20 win.
Cedar Ridge took command of the match in the third set with the lead in hand, building a 17-10 edge before finishing the sweep with a 10-point set win, 25-15.
For Cedar Ridge, Saturday will mark its third state championship appearance.