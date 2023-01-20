High SchoolsPin parade Conley secures Senior Night sweep By Craig Moyer Sports Writer Jan 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 D.H. Conley’s Cameron Bullard, left, battles with a Southern Wayne opponent during a bout Thursday. Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector D.H. Conley's Caleb Bess, top, controls a Southern Wayne foe during a bout Thursday night. Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save D.H. Conley honored its lone senior Devlen Morris with a pair of wins over visiting Southern Wayne and South Central Thursday night.Morris helped the cause with a pair of pins, as the Vikings defeated Southern Wayne 66-18 before capping the night with a 63-15 win over South Central.The Falcons and Saints went head to head to start the night, as Southern Wayne came out on top in thrilling fashion by a score of 42-36 after winning the final two bouts.In the hosts’ first match of the night, they won the first 11 bouts on their way to the resounding win over the Saints.Colton McClung opened the match with a pin at 113 for Conley, while Morris, Jesus Ruiz, Thomas Brann, Yuchan Jo, Caleb Bess and Jamie Jinks all added pin victories for the home side.Also securing a win for Conley was Elijah Morris, who picked up a victory via an injury forfeit in the 152-pound bout.Southern Wayne got on the board by winning the 220-pound, heavyweight and 106-pound bouts all via forfeit to bring the final score to 66-18.D.H. Conley closed out the sweep with another dominant win over the Falcons in the final match of the night.“I knew Conley was going to be tough, they’ve got a really good program and a really good feeder program as well,” South Central head coach Justin Harrel. said.“We’ve got a lot of freshmen. My team is really young, so I’m ready to see what happens the next few years. I’ve got some matchups I’m looking forward to this weekend at Pitt County (Championships).”The Falcons and Vikings both return to the mat Saturday in the Pitt County Championships at North Pitt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.