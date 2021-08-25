Solid serving and the kills trio of Maddy May, Ella Philpot and Ashlyn Philpot helped the D.H. Conley volleyball team get back in the win column Tuesday night.
Ella Philpot and May each tallied 12 kills, while Ashlyn Philpot added seven kills for the 4A Vikings, which improved to 4-1 overall with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 nonconference triumph over Wilson Hunt at home.
Mallie Blizzard had 20 assists and libero Caroline Dobson added eight digs from the back row.
“Every year is a new team with new chemistry, and we’ve really worked hard to try to get a very challenging non-conference schedule,” said Conley coach Jennifer Gillikin, whose squad shook off its first loss last Friday to Cedar Ridge. “We have played some pretty solid teams through the first four matches, but we’re starting to get into the thick of things. We’re playing players in different positions, and when we get one of our injured players back, that will require another shift, but it’s very similar to last year in that (the lineup) is not set day to day. We look at each practice and make the lineup based on what we see the day before. The girls are working hard and playing well but there’s always room for improvement.”
Early on, Hunt was able to find some open spots in the middle of the floor with some blocks and well-placed kills.
The teams were tied after the first eight service rotations before an errant serve by the Warriors gave the Vikings the lead for good, 5-4.
May had a tap and a kill off a short return on Cassie Dail’s serve to make it 8-4, and later in the set, May served four straight points (Ella Philpot had a block and a kill) to give Conley a 14-8 advantage.
Hunt never got any closer than five points through the rest of the set, and Carson Corey – one of eight varsity returners on last season’s state 3A championship team – served the final six points (May had four kills) to give the home team the set.
The Warriors never got out of the blocks in the second set. Blizzard served three straight to give Conley a 4-2 edge (both Philpots had kills), and Ella Philpot reeled off seven in a row to extend the lead to 12-2.
“I thought we served really well tonight,” Gillikin said. “We were aggressive servers and we found someone (on Hunt) who wasn’t passing well and just stuck with that position until they made a substitution or changed up their rotation. Serving was a real positive for us, which I was glad to see.”
Corey tacked on three points to make it 16-3, Dobson added three of her own and Ella Philpot closed out the set with one to give the Vikings a two-sets-to-none lead.
A seven-point service run by Blizzard (four aces and a kill from Ashlyn Philpot) and six straight from Ella Philpot put Conley in control in the final set.
Three points from Hunt cut the deficit in half (18-9), but a pair of points by Dail, two from May and side-out by Hunt ended the match.
Conley travels to Heritage Wednesday for another nonconference match.