Opening day for Pitt County high school baseball teams included J.H. Rose scoring an 8-4 victory at New Bern and D.H. Conley beginning its campaign with consecutive home runs hit by Dixon Williams, Justin McDonald and Braeden Murray to highlight a 14-0 rout at Southern Wayne.
Williams and Murray each finished with two homers. Starting pitcher Matthew Matthijs struck out eight batters in 4.0 innings.
Farmville Central won 7-0 at Eastern Wayne, and South Central lost 4-3 at C.B. Aycock. The North Pitt-Ayden-Grifton opener is Saturday at 11 a.m. at A-G.
Also this week, Conley's girls' soccer team routed Eastern Wayne, 9-0, behind two goals each from Lydia Overly, Ashley Tucker and Madeline Wigent. In softball, Conley started 1-0 via a forfeit and Farmville Central lost 16-6 at Beddingfield.
Hope Middle School's soccer team improved to 6-0 when it beat Chicod, 9-1. Marissa Sutton led with four goals.